Kurtosys Expands Senior Team With Appointment of New CRO, Marc Schraer

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kurtosys, the cloud-first enterprise experience platform for the financial services industry, has strengthened its executive team with the appointment of Marc Schraer as Chief Revenue Officer.

As CRO Marc will lead the global sales, account management and strategic partnership teams responsible for driving overall revenue growth and expansion of Kurtosys' reach in EMEA, North America and Asia.

Kurtosys

Mash Patel, Founder and CEO at Kurtosys, said, "The CRO position focuses ownership of the significant team growth, prospect interest and customer expansion being driven by our enhanced digital experience platform. Marc's deep experience scaling global SaaS startups, willingness to roll up his sleeves and energizing leadership made him the ideal hire. The appointment of Marc further extends Kurtosys' ability to drive value for financial services companies throughout the world and signifies our intent to expand our value into other relevant industries."

Marc is a seasoned leader who brings a wealth of experience scaling global SaaS sales teams to Kurtosys, most recently as SVP, Global Sales at Contently. Prior to that his executive level go-to-market ownership and revenue teams at Tubular Labs and Visible Measures delivered significant year over year revenue growth. Marc's effectiveness and passion for scaling was developed while leading global revenue teams during DoubleClick's turnaround and then, after acquisition for $3 billion, at Google.

"The Kurtosys platform enables customers to increase revenue, reduce costs, minimize compliance risk and improve operational efficiency in a significant, objective and demonstrable way. I look forward to helping customers throughout the world achieve those positive outcomes," said Marc Schraer, CRO. "From the onset I was impressed by Mash's vision for expansion to other verticals, the platform's ability to accurately integrate compliant data throughout the touch points our customers have with their customers and the vibrant culture established by 200 Kurtosys employees. Joining Kurtosys was an exciting opportunity I couldn't pass up."

Marc's appointment coincides with recent major platform updates that expand Kurtosys' value to the sales and marketing teams of customers. The coming weeks will bring further enhancements across website and portal development, data management, and automated production and distribution of customer-facing documents.

Further information

Please contact marketing@kurtosys.com for further information.

Kurtosys provides a "Cloud-first" Enterprise Experience Platform for the financial services industry. Their software as a service (SaaS) technology allows teams to build engaging digital experiences and documents that drives client retention and enable sales efficiency. Trusted by some of the world's leading financial brands, the Kurtosys platform is underpinned by WordPress and wrapped in an array of technologies that satisfies the needs of the most demanding of security, monitoring and availability requirements expected from the industry. Founded in 2002, Kurtosys operates across three continents and now employs over 200 talented people. They work with some of the world's largest financial brands that include banks, wealth managers, mutual fund providers and alternative investments.

Visit us at www.kurtosys.com

Related Images

marc-schraer.jpg

Marc Schraer

SOURCE Kurtosys

Related Links

http://www.kurtosys.com

