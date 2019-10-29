Kurtosys names Leeya Hendricks as VP of Global Marketing

LONDON, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kurtosys, the enterprise experience cloud for financial services, is pleased to announce the appointment of Leeya Hendricks as VP of Global Marketing. Her appointment strengthens the company's executive team and marketing capability, positioning the business for further growth.

As VP of Global Marketing, Leeya will head up the marketing and communications function at Kurtosys and drive its marketing strategy forward to engage existing and potential clients.

Over her career Leeya has held various senior executive positions and has been responsible for global portfolios. She has delivered marketing transformation and accelerated marketing ROI in challenging markets for leading management consulting, information technology and digital organisations such as Gartner, Oracle, Accenture, IBM, BCX, FNB, FCB and TBWA.

Her core expertise lies in developing global go-to-market strategies, setting up teams to drive digital demand generation and transformation, brand innovation, customer marketing and new product implementation programmes.

Kurtosys CEO and Founder Mash Patel said: "After five years of rapid business growth and international expansion, the business required a strong marketing lead to deliver an integrated approach to marketing and communications. The new VP of Global Marketing will focus on developing and implementing a strategic approach to marketing at Kurtosys, to better inform and engage both prospects and existing customers. Leeya's extensive experience in developing global go-to-market strategies and delivering customer-focused marketing transformation made her the ideal hire for Kurtosys at this specific point in our company's journey."

"The Kurtosys platform allows our customers to focus on creating speed in the sales and marketing process. I can relate to it as a senior marketer, as it provides tools that enable you to automate critical business processes and mount a more agile response to market demands," said Leeya.

"The Kurtosys brand and platform resonated with my career focus, which is to enable business growth, memorable enterprise experiences, and deep and lasting relationships with market prospects. The Kurtosys opportunity meant I could make a real difference."

About Kurtosys:

Kurtosys provides a unique Enterprise Experience Cloud platform for financial services firms. The Kurtosys platform enables marketing, sales, client service and operational departments to orchestrate all of their financial data, documents, websites and content in a secure environment. Trusted by the world's leading investment brands, our platform enables financial institutions to automate manual processes, mitigate risks and reduce costs. Kurtosys' solutions include secure websites, interactive data tools, automated factsheets, secure portals and document libraries.



Our infrastructure and technology are underpinned by our global ISO-27001 certification in information security management; and we have a deep understanding of working at scale with data, information design, industry regulations and compliance issues.

Founded in 2002, Kurtosys was funded from Silicon Valley investment and now operates across three global offices and employs over 200 talented people. We work with some of the world's largest financial brands that include banks, wealth managers, mutual fund providers and alternative investments.

