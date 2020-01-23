Kurtosys Raises Funding From Vistara Capital to Accelerate Global Growth

LONDON, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kurtosys, a leading digital experience platform (DXP) provider for financial service firms, announced today that it has secured growth capital from Vistara Capital Partners. This funding enables the company to accelerate its global growth initiatives and invest further in the automation and delivery of exceptional investor experiences.

Kurtosys provides an end-to-end digital experience platform that empowers global financial services firms to easily create, manage, publish and optimize all their financial data, documents, websites and content in a secure and compliant environment. Efficiencies gained from the platform translates to reduced costs, increased security and a quicker publishing of content for financial service firms. The reputable platform is trusted by some of the world's leading financial institutions.

"We continue to invest heavily in our digital experience platform as we continue to help our customers accelerate their business growth," said Mash Patel, Founder and CEO of Kurtosys. "Through our partnership with Vistara, Kurtosys is well-positioned to further its vision of creating powerful investor experiences and lasting customer relationships through efficient automation of key sales, marketing and customer service processes."

Kurtosys is seeing an inflection point in the demand for financial services automation and the need for digital transformation. The Kurtosys platform enables efficient digital transformation and helps financial services firms build highly productive, industry-compliant sales, marketing and client service departments. "Using our innovative digital experience platform and tools, our customers can accelerate these functions by automating critical business processes to create uncompromising, stand-out investor experiences, leading to lasting relationships with their clients and customers. This is accomplished all while reducing technology risk and ensuring full alignment with industry regulations and best practices," said Mash Patel.

"Kurtosys has a great depth of knowledge in transforming and maintaining leading customer experiences for the unique regulatory, data, and marketing requirements valued by global asset managers. Generalist digital experience technologies and custom deployments often fail in their delivery of business objectives and budgets," said Noah Shipman, Partner at Vistara Capital Partners. "In contrast, the Kurtosys team has strategically built a vertically focused, reliable and scalable technology platform. We are pleased to be their growth capital partner and fund this next phase of expansion."

About Kurtosys

Kurtosys provides a unique Enterprise Experience Cloud platform for financial services firms. The Kurtosys platform enables marketing, sales, client service and operational departments to orchestrate all of their financial data, documents, websites and content in a secure environment. Trusted by the world's leading investment brands, our platform enables financial institutions to automate manual processes, mitigate risks and reduce costs. Kurtosys' solutions include secure websites, interactive data tools, automated factsheets, secure portals and document libraries.

Our infrastructure and technology are underpinned by our global ISO-27001 certification in information security management; and we have a deep understanding of working at scale with data, information design, industry regulations and compliance issues.

