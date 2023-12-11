KURTZ AND BLUM RECEIVES PRESTIGIOUS NEWS & OBSERVER 2023 RALEIGH'S BEST AWARD FOR CRIMINAL DEFENSE

RALEIGH, N.C., Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kurtz and Blum, a leading law firm in Raleigh, is thrilled to announce that it has been honored with the prestigious 2023 News & Observer's Raleigh's Best Award for Criminal Defense. This recognition reaffirms the firm's commitment to excellence, steadfast dedication to clients, and unparalleled legal expertise in the field of criminal defense.

Kurtz and Blum is known for its comprehensive approach to criminal defense, offering legal representation for a wide range of criminal matters, from misdemeanors to serious felonies. The firm's seasoned team of attorneys is dedicated to upholding the principles of justice, ensuring that every client receives the strongest possible defense.

"We are deeply honored to receive the 2023 Raleigh's Best Award for Criminal Defense," said Howard Kurtz, a partner at Kurtz and Blum. "This recognition reflects our commitment to providing top-tier legal representation to our clients and the trust they place in us during their most challenging times. We are grateful for the support of our community and the acknowledgment of our hard work."

Kurtz and Blum's success in criminal defense cases can be attributed to its dedicated and experienced legal team, which includes skilled trial lawyers, paralegals, and support staff who work tirelessly to secure the best possible outcomes for their clients. The firm's client-centered approach and commitment to open communication have fostered a reputation for legal excellence.

The 2023 Raleigh's Best Award for Criminal Defense is not just a recognition of Kurtz and Blum's past achievements, but also a testament to the firm's ongoing commitment to excellence in the field. This honor highlights the dedication and unwavering pursuit of justice on behalf of their clients.

For more information about Kurtz and Blum and their award-winning legal services, please visit their website at www.kurtzandblum.com.

About Kurtz and Blum: Kurtz and Blum is a prominent law firm based in Raleigh, North Carolina, focused on criminal defense, personal injury, family law, and other legal services. With a track record of success and a team of dedicated legal professionals, the firm has been serving the Raleigh community since 1998, providing excellent legal representation and guidance to clients facing various legal challenges.

