KURU Launches 2024 Foot Pain Trends Report to Help Customers "Heel Better"

Leading footwear brand unveils survey results examining the prevailing foot pain landscape in America.

SALT LAKE CITY, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KURU® Footwear , the inventor of heel-first footwear, today unveiled its 2024 Foot Pain Trends Report . Featuring significant industry discoveries and valuable consumer perspectives, KURU's comprehensive and medically reviewed report highlights the prevailing foot pain landscape in America, along with the key factors that influence individuals when selecting footwear.

To gain these insights, KURU conducted an extensive survey of over 3,000 American adults, delving into their experience with foot pain and its associated challenges. The collected survey data was analyzed and paired with relevant industry research supported by podiatrists, aiming to gain a deeper comprehension of the prevalent state of foot pain nationwide.

"At KURU Footwear, we are committed to eradicating foot pain, and understand the significant impact it has on those who suffer from it," said Bret Rasmussen, Founder and CEO of KURU. "With nearly half of our survey respondents reporting that their foot pain is debilitating, there is a clear need to address this widespread health issue. Through diligent research and analysis, we remain committed to tackling this concern with footwear that empowers all to live a pain-free life."

KURU's 2024 Foot Pain Trends Report examined the latest findings surrounding foot pain in America, including:

8 in 10 Americans experience foot pain, with nearly half of those (47%) finding their foot pain to be debilitating.

1 of 3 respondents (37%) with foot pain have received a formal diagnosis from a doctor.

Nearly 75% of adults experiencing foot pain incur monthly treatment expenses, with a significant portion spending over $250 .

. 70% of those surveyed buy shoes with foot pain in mind.

As part of its ongoing commitment to end foot pain for all, KURU will leverage the report findings to help customers "heel better" while continuing to produce comfortable, orthopedic footwear that effectively tackles common issues. KURU's commitment extends beyond addressing immediate foot pain, aiming to enhance the overall quality of life through its supportive footwear solutions.

Originally founded by Bret Rasmussen, KURU maintains a commitment to comfort and is renowned for its patented "heel hugging" KURUSOLE technology. The launch of KURU's 2024 Foot Pain Trends Report reinforces the company's dedication to enhancing lives through comfortable footwear that optimizes heel comfort and promotes overall health.

For more information on KURU Footwear, visit www.kurufootwear.com. To read the full trends report, visit the link here .

About KURU Footwear

The inventor of heel-first footwear, KURU believes that health begins with heel.

Every KURU is designed with our patented KURUSOLE technology, dynamically protecting the natural shape of your heel and serving as the foundation for both pain prevention and relief—making KURU the shoe of choice for humans with health hopes. Based in Salt Lake City, KURU launched its heel-hugging technology in 2008 and has grown to offer an expanding lineup of pain relieving footwear for men and women that puts your heels first.

