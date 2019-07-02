Kurve Adds Migraine Prevention Development Agreement

SEATTLE, July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kurve Technology, based in the Seattle, WA area, is pleased to announce a development and collaboration agreement with Seurat Therapeutics, Inc. of Chicago, IL. The license includes fields of use for their proprietary technology to be used for migraine prevention in adults.

"Both Seurat and Kurve are proud to be a part of making an effort to address the efficacy of migraine management," said Marc Giroux, CEO of Kurve Technology.

"When Seurat co-founders, Dr. Richard Kraig, Dr. Martin Sanders and Yuan Zhang contacted me regarding this therapy, it was a natural fit. As a company, Kurve has been interested in this area for some time and Seurat's approach offers a real opportunity. It's an exciting time with this agreement to be moving forward with our proprietary technology platform."

"We are pleased to see our business model of superior technology in a device that offers brand loyalty and market strength through the base unit and replaceable cartridges be accepted by Seurat and we foresee a bright future," said Giroux.

ABOUT KURVE TECHNOLOGY, INC

Kurve Technology Inc. develops and markets innovative intranasal drug delivery devices equipped with proprietary functionality that enables the highest level of efficacy in transporting liquid compounds. Kurve's ViaNase is driven by their patented technology platform, Controlled Particle Dispersion (CPD). Small and intuitive, Kurve devices provide an unprecedented level of precision that can be customized to adapt virtually any liquid substance, without any need for costly reformulation.

Kurve has pioneered the nose-to-brain drug delivery space going back to 2005 and is currently involved in more than 20 nose-to-brain projects that include Alzheimer's, PTSD, Multiple Sclerosis, Mood and Anxiety Disorders, Substance Abuse, Depression, ALS, Brain Injury, Memory in Diabetics, Memory in HIV, and Obesity as well as many others.

ABOUT SEURAT THERAPEUTICS, INC

Seurat Therapeutics is a biotech startup spun out of research conducted at the University of Chicago and based in the Polsky Exchange in Chicago, IL. Seurat is developing a nasal spray to alleviate and prevent future migraines. Seurat aims to address the cause of migraines, as opposed to only symptom management, by utilizing a biological protein, as shown in animal models, to prevent the onset of migraines, repair damaged brain cells, and reduce brain disease. It is predicted that this therapy could be applied as a treatment for other neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's, due to its neurogenerative properties.

