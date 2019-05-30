Kurve Technology Awarded Department of Defense (DOD) Contract

SEATTLE, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kurve Technology, Inc. ("Kurve") (www.kurvetech.com) – the medical device company announced today that they have received a DOD contract for testing a new formulation in combatting TBI.

Kurve's CEO, Marc Giroux elaborated, "We are pleased that the DOD recognizes the value we bring to intranasally-challenging drug delivery. This is our third collaboration with the DOD, and we look forward taking it to fruition. We are currently involved in 17 nose-to-brain clinical studies, and with this one we expect to be dosing by mid-summer."

The other two DOD projects Kurve is participating in are both for PTSD in New York City. In one of the studies, Phase I has been successfully completed and it is now transitioning into Phase II. Giroux added, "We are grateful that the DOD takes on studies that affect large numbers of civilians, not just servicemen. Their efforts will benefit the sufferers along with their families whose lives are also severely impacted by these conditions."

Kurve devices solve challenges that have long been targeted by the healthcare industry in bypassing the Blood-Brain-Barrier. By either increasing efficacy, or enabling it, Kurve has the potential to improve quality of life for those suffering from neurodegenerative diseases and neurological disorders, as well as the topical and systemic therapies traditionally done in nasal drug delivery. These include Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, Memory in HIV, Memory in Diabetics, Multiple Sclerosis, Substance Abuse, Neuropathic Pain, Chronic Sinusitis, Wound Care, among others.

ABOUT KURVE TECHNOLOGY, INC

Kurve Technology, Inc. develops innovative medical devices that non-invasively deliver medications to target areas best suited for increased efficacy. Patented technology, Controlled Particle Dispersion (CPD) offers a broad spectrum of delivery methods for an array of drug candidates and can be adapted to virtually any liquid formulation.

Kurve's active areas of delivery include Nasal (topical, systemic and nose-to-brain) Eye Care, Dermal, Transdermal, Mouth, Throat and Lungs in both Rx and OTC products.

For more information, please visit: www.kurvetech.com

