Kurve Therapeutics Announces Next-Gen Technology Designed for a New Approach to Treating CNS Disorders

Kurve Therapeutics has succeeded in bypassing the blood-brain barrier with their patented Controlled Particle Dispersion® (CPD) technology, creating new hope in the treatment of central nervous system disorders. The company urges CNS researchers to reach out for collaboration in providing care for this very large global population.

LYNNWOOD, Wash., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Led by a team of experienced entrepreneurs with successful track records in biotech, pharmaceuticals, neuroscience, and device technology, Kurve Therapeutics is paving the way for revolutionary clinical success in treating complex CNS disorders including Alzheimer's disease, cognitive aging, Lewy body dementia, and Parkinson's disease. Kurve's device is designed to deliver medication directly to the brain with disease-modifying clinical success and enhanced efficacy — while avoiding systemic side effects.

Kurve Therapeutics

Bypassing the blood-brain barrier (BBB) and nose-to-brain delivery have long been the elusive "holy grail" for the treatment of CNS diseases. Kurve Therapeutics is the first and only company to have succeeded at penetrating the blood-brain barrier to these levels. Kurve's patented Controlled Particle Dispersion® (CPD) technology , in side by side testing with infusions, is able to deliver up to 30x more medication directly to the brain than traditional intravenous or oral delivery methods can.

The Controlled Particle Dispersion® technology significantly enhances the efficacy and dosage control of new and existing drug formulations. This is done by accessing the most permeable part of the BBB — the olfactory mucosa at the top of the nasal cavity — where nerves penetrate to convey signals to the brain. This approach, known as the nose-to-brain route, is particularly important for large, complex molecules that have shown promise in treating neurodegenerative diseases but are virtually impossible to deliver to the brain through traditional non-surgical routes.

Kurve Therapeutics' innovative technology and drug formulations have been featured in 18 peer-reviewed publications in leading medical journals with further publications pending. The company has recent and ongoing collaborations with leading research centers including Harvard, Johns Hopkins, and the Karolinska Institute.

"Kurve has its own drug candidates," said Marc Giroux, Founder and CEO of Kurve Therapeutics, "but there is so much to do that no one company can bring all of the solutions to CNS disorders. So, while we will pursue our own drug formulations, we urge all CNS researchers in both academia and the for-profit firms to reach out so we can collaborate and provide care for this very large global population. We say this with a direct eye on the companies pursuing infusions. We have a better, more accessible method that is safer and more efficacious than an infusion and we would be very interested in retasking this direction of drug delivery to nose to brain."

Kurve has had success in improving the lives of Alzheimer's patients through five double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase II studies. Kurve's devices demonstrated significant success in administering intranasal insulin for Alzheimer's disease in an 18-month Phase II clinical study using two different nasal delivery technologies. The company is currently Phase-III-ready in three separate disease states.

Kurve's products have had remarkable clinical evidence of disease-modifying activity in at least four neurodegenerative diseases. Drug products on the market today have limited efficacy — often with benefits lasting only 3–6 months — after which the patient's decline accelerates and the use of the drug is discontinued. With Kurve, efficacy has continued for years in individual patient cases, with a number of cases succeeding in modifying the course of the disease. The longest clinical trial showed continuing efficacy vs. the placebo group for 18 months. Kurve offers significant potential to advance the standard of care for neurodegenerative disorders.

Kurve Therapeutics aims to help as many people as possible in their fight against neurodegenerative disorders. They're complex and debilitating, but they have a solution when paired with the right medication and technology. With the goal of enhancing the quality of life for millions of patients, Kurve Therapeutics provides a solution and new hope for patients where their past treatments have failed them.

