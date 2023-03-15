Kurve Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Development of New Intellectual Property to Target Drug Delivery in the Brain

Led by a team of experienced entrepreneurs with successful track records in biotech, pharmaceuticals, neuroscience, and device technology, Kurve Therapeutics is paving the way for revolutionary clinical success in treating complex CNS disorders, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease. The company recently announced new IP to target where medical formulations go in the brain.

LYNNWOOD, Wash., March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Kurve Therapeutics (Kurve Tx) announced it has filed for new intellectual property on its nose-to-brain technology platform. Kurve's technology uses the neuronal pathway rather than the circulatory system, which means the drug is delivered to the extracellular space in the brain. This means there is the opportunity to move the drug once it reaches the brain. The new IP will incorporate this ability allowing for treatments throughout the brain rather than just the frontal lobe. In contrast, the circulatory system traps the drug in the blood vessels blocking the opportunity to move the drug to a desired target.

Kurve Therapeutics' patented ViaNase™ devices

Marc Giroux, CEO of Kurve Therapeutics, said, "We have been successfully delivering medications to the brain intranasally for more than a decade, and we learned a lot from the variety of formulations and conditions in which we have been involved. So, it gives me great pleasure to announce that we are developing technology that will allow us to target where the drug goes once it has been delivered to the brain. R&D is working diligently to get test results by the end of the year."

Mr. Giroux further explained that while Kurve Therapeutics has proven successful at delivering medication to the frontal lobe with access to the hippocampus and, to some extent, to the brain stem, there was simply no way to focus delivery of medications to the sides, posterior, or center mass of the brain. He went on, "What happens if the condition was not frontally located, or a targeted tumor was toward the back of the brain? It is clear that we need the means to target these areas; we have filed a patent application covering a credible, promising solution. I believe we have figured it out."

While performing this work, Mr. Giroux combined the chemistry, biology, and physics learned over the years into a solution for this critical issue. Since Kurve's technology platform circumvents rather than uses the circulatory system (particularly with larger molecules), drugs are not confined to the bloodstream. Instead, clinicians will be able to relocate them within the cerebral spinal fluid (CSF) space surrounding the brain. This capability will allow for a greater concentration of drugs in the central nervous system, decreasing systemic exposure and broadening the therapeutic window. This outcome, in turn, expands the range of agents that could be viable CNS drugs. In addition, in a head-to-head measure in a clinical study in Southern California, Kurve's technology delivered 3,000% more medication into the brain than an infusion. This result gives the formulators tremendous dose flexibility in the toxicity levels of the drug.

Delivering a drug to the brain and then relocating it to a target area should put Kurve Therapeutics at the vanguard of CNS and glioblastoma delivery and treatment. Kurve looks forward to working with its pharmaceutical partners to progress this new technology. Details on how the technology platform functions are available through Kurve Therapeutics under an NDA.

Kurve's new IP can be seen at the upcoming LSI USA '23 Emerging Medtech Summit in Dana Point, California from March 20–23, 2023.

About Kurve Therapeutics

Kurve Therapeutics, a medtech and drug formulation company, is the developer of Controlled Particle Dispersion® (CPD) intranasal drug delivery technology. This technology is designed to advance treatments for neurodegenerative diseases, including therapies with complex molecules such as monoclonal antibodies and larger peptides by allowing medication to cross the blood-brain barrier.

Eighteen peer-reviewed publications in leading medical journals have featured Kurve's patented technology. CPD® has been used in five double-blind placebo-controlled Phase II studies and is ready for Phase III with Alzheimer's patients.

Kurve has filed a Form 1-A preliminary offering circular with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for a Regulation A+ $50 million funding round [kurvetx.com/offering-circular]. Investment opportunities are now open to the general public for investments starting at $580 for 100 shares.

Visit kurvetx.com to learn more about how Kurve is reshaping the future of neurodegenerative disease treatments.

