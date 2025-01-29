Kurzban Kurzban Tetzeli & Pratt Announces New Partner

CORAL GABLES, Fla., Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kurzban Kurzban Tetzeli & Pratt, P.A., a nationally and internationally recognized law firm, today announces that Lauren Gallagher, formerly an associate lawyer with the firm, has become a partner as of January 1st, 2025.

Ms. Gallagher obtained her J.D. from the University of Miami School of Law in 2016. Lauren worked as a law clerk before being hired at the Miami office where she has continued to excel.

"Lauren possesses a wide array of trial skills and talents that KKTP provides its clientele in Florida and the United States," said Managing Partner Jed Kurzban. "She is a tremendously skilled attorney, and her expertise and experience are essential in the awards our clients have received for their catastrophic injuries suffered from the negligence of another."

Ms. Gallagher focuses her practice on catastrophic injury, medical malpractice and personal injury. She has been involved in major trials for almost a decade in Florida and across the country. "Her dedication to the clients and the craft is exceptional," says Jed Kurzban.

