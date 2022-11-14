KUS Americas, Inc. Receives Navistar 2022 Supplier Excellence Recognition

DAVIE, Fla., Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KUS Americas, Inc. announced its recognition for a 2022 Supplier Excellence award of Navistar, Inc., a commercial transportation solutions provider with a vision to accelerate the impact of sustainable mobility. KUS Americas, Inc. was awarded the Supplier of The Year: Customer Service award, which recognizes suppliers who have gone above and beyond in customer service.

"We are more than honored to be recognized with the Supplier of the Year: Customer Service Award. We were able to achieve this by placing people and customers at the center of how we grow. We look forward to this continued success and growth," said Robert Kirby – COO of KUS Group Global.

The 2022 Navistar Supplier Excellence Awards recognize suppliers from all around the world in a variety of industries including freight and engineering services, electronics, powertrain and chassis components, and advanced safety systems. In 2022, Navistar updated its Supplier Excellence award categories to include Performance Awards, which honors suppliers for excellence in quality, delivery and cost, and Leadership Awards in five subcategories: quality, innovation, customer service, general procurement and logistics.

"As Navistar focuses on our vision to accelerate the impact of sustainable mobility, we want to honor suppliers who value and recognize the importance of contributing to a sustainable future," said Sajid Kunnummal, chief procurement officer, Navistar.

About KUS Americas, Inc.

KUS Americas, Inc. has been a supplier to Navistar since 2015 and we are proud to be recognized by Navistar for our various achievements and continued partnerships.

KUS Americas, Inc. was founded in 1984; it is the world's leading manufacturer of Liquid Level Senders, DEF Level Sensors and Headers, Reservoir Assemblies, and Gauge Instrumentation. We offer more than 5,000 products, as well as engineered customization services. KUS is a global company that has expanded rapidly over the years, with operations in Europe, China, Taiwan, and Mexico. As an industry leader in several fields, we look forward to helping our customers, present and future, with supplying their system needs, new product opportunities, and building and expanding our relationships together.

Website: www.kus-usa.com

SOURCE KUS Americas Inc.