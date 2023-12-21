KU's Ed.D. in higher education administration and Ed.D. in educational administration are now completely online

News provided by

University of Kansas

21 Dec, 2023, 09:30 ET

Taught by full-time, nationally recognized faculty and researchers, these first-rate online doctorate programs are now accessible to more people.

LAWRENCE, Kan., Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- At KU, we recognize how family and work commitments, health or mobility limitations, and other responsibilities can create barriers to education and career advancement. With the goal of creating degree programs that are accessible to everyone with the ambition to succeed, KU's educational leadership and policy studies Ed.D. (available with a concentration in either higher education administration or educational administration) is now 100% online.

Continue Reading
KU’s Ed.D. in higher education administration and Ed.D. in educational administration are now completely online
KU’s Ed.D. in higher education administration and Ed.D. in educational administration are now completely online

These doctoral programs are offered through the KU School of Education & Human Sciences, which was recently ranked No. 10 in the nation on U.S. News & World Report's list of best public education schools. Our online courses are taught by the same highly regarded faculty and expert instructors and meet the same rigorous educational standards as our on-campus programs — but they offer more flexibility for students to study whenever and wherever is most convenient.

The U.S. Census Bureau predicts 7% job growth in the coming years as the demand for educational administration increases. To meet this growing need, KU's online Ed.D. in educational administration is designed to help PK-12 educators and professionals advance in their careers as district-level leaders — including superintendents; director-level administrators in special education, curriculum, human resources, or business; and policy, consultancy, or professional educational specialists.

Likewise, KU's online Ed.D. in higher education prepares individuals in entry- and mid-level administrative positions in colleges, universities, and related nonprofits to advance in their careers as leaders in a wide range of areas, including student affairs, student support services, institutional research, admissions, and fundraising, to name a few. Some graduates have gone on to be deans, vice presidents, and even college presidents.

Through Jayhawk Global, the university's education innovation center, KU plans to offer many more online degree opportunities, giving more students the chance to earn a globally recognized degree that signals prestige, quality, and career readiness.

About the University of Kansas

The University of Kansas is a major comprehensive research and teaching university. Its mission is to lift students and society by educating leaders, building healthy communities, and making discoveries that change the world.

For more information contact:
Valerie Hawley at [email protected] or 785-864-3804 

SOURCE University of Kansas

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.