KUS Receives 2021 PACCAR 10 PPM Quality Award

DAVIE, Fla., Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KUS Technology Corporation, a leading supplier of the Marine, Vehicle, and Industrial trades, was recognized as the 2021 10 PPM Quality Award winner by PACCAR in 2022. PACCAR's "10 PPM Program" annually recognizes suppliers who exceed the quality standard, or the equivalent of 10 defective parts for every million components shipped to PACCAR.

To qualify, suppliers must also meet demanding criteria for warranty support and continuous improvement. For 2021, PACCAR recognizes 407 suppliers in 27 countries on five continents for achieving this high level of quality performance.

"To achieve this award during the recent supply chain challenges is remarkable," said Darrin Siver, PACCAR senior vice president. "PACCAR extends its congratulations to all of this year's 10 ppm award winners for such a great accomplishment."

"We are more than honored to be the recipient of PACCAR's 10 PPM Quality Award again in 2021. It is a proven success of our ongoing development. It was an absolute pleasure to work with PACCAR and we are looking forward to next year." said Yale Huang – President of KUS Americas, Inc.

About KUS:

KUS Technology Corporation was founded in 1984; it is the world's leading manufacturer of Liquid Level Senders, DEF Level Sensors and Headers, Reservoir Assemblies, and Gauge Instrumentation. We offer more than 5,000 products, as well as engineered customization services. KUS is a global company that has expanded rapidly over the years, with operations in Europe, China, Taiwan, and Mexico. As an industry leader in several fields, we look forward to helping our customers, present and future, with supplying their system needs, new product opportunities, and building and expanding our relationships together.

