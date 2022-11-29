An Interactive Day Featuring Kid-Friendly Activities, Live Performances and More

SANTA ANA, Calif., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Classical California KUSC, the #1 classical music radio station in the country, is back with KUSC Kids Discovery Day at the Bowers Museum in Santa Ana on Sunday, December 4th. Now partnering with Bowers Museum for the first time since the pandemic, Bowers will be KUSC's only Kids Discovery Day partner in Orange County this year. Kids and their families will gather from 10am to 3pm to enjoy live music and dance performances, hands-on musical activities, arts and crafts, and meet-and-greets with Classical KUSC radio hosts.

KUSC Hosts Classical California Kids Discovery Day at the Bowers Museum Sunday, December 4th

President of Classical California James A. Muhammad says, "We eagerly look forward to another year of hosting this fun-filled family event, further spreading a love of classical music. Kids Discovery Day is a great way for kids of all ages to learn about and engage with music, exploring the many joys and benefits it brings through a variety of captivating performances and interactive exhibits. Classical California strives to continually expand the reach of classical music, and this event provides a unique way of allowing us to do so."

The day includes kid-friendly concerts by performers from the Pacific Chorale, the Orange County Youth Symphony, the Mariachi Divas, the Pacific Symphony Youth Orchestra, the Orange County School of the Arts, Godinez High School, and Backhaus Dance. Kids can visit an instrument petting zoo, make musical puppets, and explore how a violin is made. Try out the mic at the "Be a Classical DJ" booth with beloved KUSC radio hosts Jennifer Miller, Alan Chapman, Dianne Nicolini, and Brian Lauritzen.

Kids Discovery Day is a free event and will take place on December 4th, at the Bowers Museum in Santa Ana from 10am to 3pm. For more information on the event, visit kusc.org .

Separately, Guo Pei: Art of Couture will be on exhibition at the Bowers Museum, with discounted tickets available for KUSC Classical California Kids Discovery Day attendees. Use the code KUSCKIDS. Kids are always free.

This event is being held in conjunction with Bowers Museum's Free Family Festival series, which is made possible through a generous grant from the Nicholas Foundation.

Contact:

Kayla Perez, 212.777.2220, [email protected]

SOURCE Classical California