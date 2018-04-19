Kush Bottles Announces Free Shipping on All Online Orders, Doubles Down on In-Market Client Service Capabilities

Kush Bottles plans to streamline its business to support its rapid growth by incentivizing clients to order online. The company plans to utilize its dedicated in-market representatives to educate clients on regulatory compliance, while taking advantage of its multiple facilities across the U.S. to distribute product more efficiently.

The Company has lowered its order minimum from $300 to $200 per order and will apply free shipping to all stock products shipped within the contiguous 48 states, including glass jars and vape products. This new free shipping model is now aligned with Kush Bottles' minimum order total for wholesale transactions.

"Cannabis businesses are looking for a partner that is both competitive on pricing and continually improving to create better value. Our deep product inventory, which now contains over 2500 SKUs, as well as our expert knowledge of the complex regulations that govern the cannabis industry, can help increase our customers' profitability by improving their supply chain efficiency," said Nick Kovacevich, CEO of Kush Bottles. "Today we serve thousands of legally operating cannabis businesses across the U.S. with our unique products and solutions, and we look forward to continuing to build long-lasting relationships with our customers, allowing them to focus on their businesses - knowing that we have them covered on all their packaging, supplies, vape products, and accessories."

Kush Bottles' recently announced news of its capital infusion from Merida Capital Partners, which has allowed the Company to accelerate building out its East Coast client footprint, opening a new distribution facility in the New England-area, and further developing its acquisition pipeline.

To be added to the distribution list, please email ir@kushbottles.com with "Kush" in the subject line.

About Kush Bottles

Kush Bottles, Inc. (OTCQB: KSHB) is a dynamic sales platform that provides unique products and services for both businesses and consumers in the cannabis industry. Founded in 2010 as a packaging and supplies company for dispensaries and growers, Kush Bottles has sold more than 100 million units and now regularly services more than 5,000 legally operated medical and adult-use dispensaries, growers, and producers across North America, South America, and Europe. The Company has facilities in the three largest U.S. cannabis markets and a local sales presence in every major U.S. cannabis market.

Kush Bottles aims to be the gold standard for responsible and compliant products and services in the cannabis industry. Kush Bottles has no direct involvement with the cannabis plant or any products that contain THC.

The Company has been featured in media nationwide, including CNBC, Los Angeles Times, TheStreet.com, Entrepreneur, and business magazine Inc.

For more information, visit www.kushbottles.com or call (888)-920-5874.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include predictions, estimates or other information that might be considered forward-looking within the meaning of applicable securities laws. While these forward-looking statements represent the Company's current judgments, they are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect the opinions of the Company's management only as of the date of this release. Please keep in mind that the Company is not obligating itself to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to these forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events. When used herein, words such as: "potential," "look forward," "believe," "dedicated," "building," or variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in any forward-looking statements made by the Company herein are often discussed in filings the Company makes with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), available at: www.sec.gov, and on the Company's website, at: www.kushbottles.com.

Kush Bottles Contacts

Media Contact:

Anne Donohoe / Nick Opich

KCSA Strategic Communications

212-896-1265 / 212-896-1206

adonohoe@kcsa.com / nopich@kcsa.com

Investor Contact:

Phil Carlson / Elizabeth Barker

KCSA Strategic Communications

212-896-1233 / 212-896-1203

ir@kushbottles.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kush-bottles-announces-free-shipping-on-all-online-orders-doubles-down-on-in-market-client-service-capabilities-300632815.html

SOURCE Kush Bottles, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.kushbottles.com

