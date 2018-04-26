Kush Bottles Announces New Additions to Leadership Team

In his role as Vice President of Operations, Rodrigo de Oliveira will be responsible for overseeing all operations activity, including manufacturing, global supply chain and logistics. Mr. Oliveira joins Kush Bottles with over 18 years of experience working in global supply chain and operations management, both in the U.S. as well as Asia, Europe and Latin America with brands such as Nike Accessories, General Electric and Oakley, among others. His expertise, along with his leadership skills, will help ensure that the company's operations continue to meet the demands of the rapidly expanding cannabis market, while also maintaining discipline over operational expenses.

Nick Kovacevich, CEO of Kush Bottles, said, "Rodrigo's leadership coupled with his international experience in managing multisite operations will serve as a critical addition to Kush Bottles Executive Team. His expertise will be key as we continue to expand Kush Bottles' footprint both in the U.S. and abroad."

Jason Vegotsky joins Kush Bottles as Vice President of Sales. Vegotsky was the co-founder of Summit Innovations, Inc. and the driver of the company's business development. He helped lead Summit Innovations to extraordinary growth, expanding the company's business to over 600+ customers & 25 employees in its first year of operations.

At Kush Bottles, Vegotsky will be responsible for directing sales efforts, with a focus on helping the company expand its presence in emerging markets, both in the U.S. and internationally.

"Building out a world-class sales organization is a top priority for us at Kush. We expect to instantly garner value from his background where he has put together structured sales processes, teams, reporting and key performance metrics up and down sales teams. This is a big step forward for our organization, and we'll see this structure take hold immediately as well as folding into our the long-term growth plans. Jason's expertise selling hydrocarbons to cannabis extractors will be invaluable as we expand into this segment of the industry," Kovacevich said. "His addition to our team, along with the new products we will be offering through the acquisition of Summit Innovations, will help our company better serve our customers and simplify their supply chain."

About Kush Bottles

Kush Bottles, Inc. (OTCQB: KSHB) is a dynamic sales platform that provides unique products and services for both businesses and consumers in the cannabis industry. Founded in 2010 as a packaging and supplies company for dispensaries and growers, Kush Bottles has sold more than 100 million units and now regularly services more than 5,000 legally operated medical and adult-use dispensaries, growers and producers across North America, South America and Europe. The Company has facilities in the three largest U.S. cannabis markets and a local sales presence in every major U.S. cannabis market.

Kush Bottles aims to be the gold standard for responsible and compliant products and services in the cannabis industry. Kush Bottles has no direct involvement with the cannabis plant or any products that contain THC.

The Company has been featured in media nationwide, including CNBC, Los Angeles Times, TheStreet.com, Entrepreneur and business magazine Inc.

For more information, visit www.kushbottles.com or call (888)-920-5874.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include predictions, estimates or other information that might be considered forward-looking within the meaning of applicable securities laws. While these forward-looking statements represent the Company's current judgments, they are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect the opinions of the Company's management only as of the date of this release. Please keep in mind that the Company is not obligating itself to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to these forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events. When used herein, words such as: "potential," "look forward," "believe," "dedicated," "building," or variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in any forward-looking statements made by the Company herein are often discussed in filings the Company makes with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), available at: www.sec.gov, and on the Company's website, at: www.kushbottles.com.

