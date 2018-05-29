Kush Bottles CEO Nick Kovacevich to Speak at Cannabis World Congress & Business Exposition in New York City

This marks the first of three events this year for the CWCBExpo, one of the largest business-to-business trade show event for the legalized cannabis industry.

Mr. Kovacevich will be prominently featured in three panel sessions:

Wednesday, May 30 from 10:00 am – 3:00 pm - Conquering Cannabis Risks & Opportunities: Exclusive NYC Investor Workshop . Note that this is an add-on workshop presented by New Frontier Data. Topics will include: investment trends, risks, and opportunities; raising capital in the private market; raising capital in the public market; and U.S. vs international money. For more information and to register, please visit the website.

Thursday, May 31 at 3:00 pm ET - Wall Street Meets Weed Street: Challenges & Opportunities Cannabis Companies Face When Raising Capital. Raising money for any company, in any industry, can be a challenge. For entrepreneurs in the cannabis industry, there have been additional challenges due to federal regulations and banking restrictions. This panel will talk about the techniques used by successful companies to raise capital in the cannabis sector, even in times of uncertainty.

Saturday, June 1 at 9:00 am ET - Cannabis and the Capital Markets. Understanding the intersection of cannabis and the capital markets takes a unique understanding and set of experiences. Here, the panelists will discuss what it takes to access the capital markets from both the public and private sectors as well as the benefits and (sometimes) pitfalls of being public.

"Participating in the CWCBE is a huge opportunity to connect with leading players in the cannabis space. We are thankful to share our insights with other cannabis entrepreneurs and business operators looking to establish themselves in the market. In addition, we are focused on building our presence in what will be the next great cannabis frontier, the Northeastern United States. Kush Bottles was one of the early entrants capitalizing on legalization trends throughout the West Coast since 2010," said Mr. Kovacevich. "As the company continues to grow and expand, we will look to replicate our first-mover advantage in key Northeastern states such as Massachusetts, Maryland, and New Jersey. 2018 is another critical year for the company's growth, as we look to expand our sales and marketing efforts aggressively in existing and newly established markets. Our recent acquisition of Summit Innovations now gives Kush Bottles a unique, unmatched suite of products - which we welcome the opportunity to showcase at conferences like CWCBE in New York."

For more information at the show, please visit the Kush Bottles Booth #104. To be added to the distribution list, please email ir@kushbottles.com with "Kush" in the subject line.

About Kush Bottles

Kush Bottles, Inc. (OTCQB: KSHB) is a dynamic sales platform that provides unique products and services for both businesses and consumers in the cannabis industry. Founded in 2010 as a packaging and supplies company for dispensaries and growers, Kush Bottles has sold more than 1 billion units and now regularly services more than 5,000 legally operated medical and adult-use dispensaries, growers, and producers across North America, South America, and Europe. The Company has facilities in the three largest U.S. cannabis markets and a local sales presence in every major U.S. cannabis market.

Kush Bottles aims to be the gold standard for responsible and compliant products and services in the cannabis industry. Kush Bottles has no direct involvement with the cannabis plant or any products that contain THC.

The Company has been featured in media nationwide, including CNBC, Los Angeles Times, TheStreet.com, Entrepreneur, and business magazine Inc.

For more information, visit www.kushbottles.com or call (888)-920-5874.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include predictions, estimates or other information that might be considered forward-looking within the meaning of applicable securities laws. While these forward-looking statements represent the Company's current judgments, they are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect the opinions of the Company's management only as of the date of this release. Please keep in mind that the Company is not obligating itself to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to these forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events. When used herein, words such as: "potential," "look forward," "believe," "dedicated," "building," or variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in any forward-looking statements made by the Company herein are often discussed in filings the Company makes with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), available at: www.sec.gov, and on the Company's website, at: www.kushbottles.com.

