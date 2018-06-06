Kush Bottles Launches New Division to Provide FDA-Compliant Packaging Solutions to the Pharmaceutical and Veterinary Industries

The global pharmaceutical packaging market is expected to reach USD 158.8 billion by 2025. Kush Bottles plans to utilize its expertise from its industry-leading cannabis-focused packaging business to supply packaging solutions to these two new markets. The new division will be run by Edd Pratt, Executive Vice President, and is expected to serve pharmaceutical companies and veterinary clinics across the United States.

Kush Bottles' CEO Nick Kovacevich commented, "As a leading provider of packaging solutions to the cannabis industry, we have an unrivaled track record of creating products that are elegant, while remaining compliant with all of the various state and local regulations. This expertise makes us uniquely suited for scaling our institutional knowledge into other heavily-regulated industries. Virtually all of our products are related to other industries and we see important applications for our child-resistant containers that adhere to stringent FDA regulations, which we believe makes these products relevant to pharmaceutical and veterinary clients. Additionally, our expertise in incorporating customizable branding into our packaging solutions will help clients in these industries achieve a one-of-a-kind look and feel for their products. We believe that entering these new market verticals will allow us to leverage our existing knowledge and infrastructure to significantly expand this underserved market from a packaging innovation perspective."

With tens of billions of dollars poured into pharmaceutical research, and new products coming to market every day, it can be challenging for companies to keep up with effective and appropriate packaging. Kush Bottles believes that to date, there has been little creative and innovative packaging solutions available for those products. Far from a one-size-fits all mentality, Koleto Packaging Solutions will be able to provide child-resistant packaging and state-of-the-art solutions for nearly any product or device.

"In speaking with many of the key stakeholders, such as the manufacturers and distributors, we see an opportunity to address how packaging in pharmaceutical and veterinary industries are handled, stored and used and aim to create a solution that fits the end-users' specific needs," continued Mr. Kovacevich. "Our priority is finding packaging solutions that ensure the quality and safety of all pharmaceuticals while addressing the problem of stale innovation."

About Kush Bottles

Kush Bottles, Inc. (OTCQB: KSHB) is a dynamic sales platform that provides unique products and services for both businesses and consumers in the cannabis industry including CBD manufacturers. Founded in 2010 as a packaging and supplies company for dispensaries and growers, Kush Bottles has sold more than 1 billion units and now regularly services more than 5,000 legally operated medical and adult-use dispensaries, growers, and producers across North America, South America, and Europe. The Company has facilities in the three largest U.S. cannabis markets and a local sales presence in every major U.S. cannabis market.

Kush Bottles aims to be the gold standard for responsible and compliant products and services in the cannabis industry. Kush Bottles has no direct involvement with the cannabis plant or any products that contain THC or CBD.

The Company has been featured in media nationwide, including: The Los Angeles Times, CNBC, TheStreet.com, CannaNews, Entrepreneur, BusinessManagement.News, and Inc.

For more information, visit www.kushbottles.com or call (888)-920-5874.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include predictions, estimates or other information that might be considered forward-looking within the meaning of applicable securities laws. While these forward-looking statements represent the Company's current judgments, they are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect the opinions of the Company's management only as of the date of this release. Please keep in mind that the Company is not obligating itself to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to these forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events. When used herein, words such as: "potential," "expect," "look forward," "believe," "dedicated," "building," or variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in any forward-looking statements made by the Company herein are often discussed in filings the Company makes with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), available at: www.sec.gov, and on the Company's website, at: www.kushbottles.com.

