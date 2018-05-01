Kush Bottles Partners with MainStem for Launch of the MainStem Vendor Program (MVP)

Through its partnership with MainStem, Kush Bottles will be able to tap into the dedicated MainStem customer base to distribute its ancillary cannabis products through a centralized sales platform that users can access directly from the 'BiotrackTHC' software, a leading seed-to-sale compliance software, they use to run their businesses. MainStem is launching its MainStem Affiliate Program (MAP) with BiotrackTHC. MAP places MainStem's marketplace directly into the software that industry businesses use to run their operations everyday. MainStem's marketplace streamlines the supply chain by allowing vendors, such as Kush Bottles, to easily showcase their array of products while MainStem manages the ordering process and logistics, allowing vendors to focus on order fulfillment and customers to focus on running their businesses.

"This technology is being adopted by many states because of how it provides a detailed level of monitoring for their entire supply chain. We expect to see more states implement this and by partnering with MainStem, we are getting access to the 2000+ cannabis businesses that use the BioTrackTHC software through MainStem's platform. This centralized platform is extremely valuable and enables us to more easily and efficiently serve the needs of the industry from seed to sale," said Nick Kovacevich, CEO and Chairman of Kush Bottles.

"We are excited to build off this success by launching MVP with Kush Bottles so that the growing cannabis industry can have direct access to Kush's diversified suite of products and solutions through software that the companies are using every day. Our customers can compare prices from different suppliers, purchase all their needs from one location, and get back to focusing on running their business," says Alen Nguyen, MainStem CEO.

About Kush Bottles



Kush Bottles, Inc. (OTCQB: KSHB) is a dynamic sales platform that provides unique products and services for both businesses and consumers in the cannabis industry. Founded in 2010 as a packaging and supplies company for dispensaries and growers, Kush Bottles has sold more than 1 billion units and now regularly services more than 5,000 legally operated medical and adult-use dispensaries, growers, and producers across North America, South America, and Europe. The Company has facilities in the three largest U.S. cannabis markets and a local sales presence in every major U.S. cannabis market.

Kush Bottles aims to be the gold standard for responsible and compliant products and services in the cannabis industry. Kush Bottles has no direct involvement with the cannabis plant or any products that contain THC.

The Company has been featured in media nationwide, including CNBC, Los Angeles Times, TheStreet.com, Entrepreneur, and business magazine Inc.

For more information, visit www.kushbottles.com or call (888)-920-5874.

About MainStem

MainStem, a technology-based ancillary product distribution company in the regulated cannabis industry, is the leading comprehensive marketplace in the industry, with over 5,600 products for cannabis businesses to choose from. The company integrates its marketplace into industry software providers to maximize its customer reach and simply the procurement process for industry businesses.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include predictions, estimates or other information that might be considered forward-looking within the meaning of applicable securities laws. While these forward-looking statements represent the Company's current judgments, they are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect the opinions of the Company's management only as of the date of this release. Please keep in mind that the Company is not obligating itself to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to these forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events. When used herein, words such as: "potential," "look forward," "believe," "dedicated," "building," or variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in any forward-looking statements made by the Company herein are often discussed in filings the Company makes with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), available at: www.sec.gov, and on the Company's website, at: www.kushbottles.com.

