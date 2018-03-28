Kush Bottles to Report Second Quarter 2018 Earnings on Wednesday, April 11, 2018

The company will also host a conference call on Wednesday, April 11, 2018 at 4:30 PM Eastern Time.

Participant Dial-In Numbers:

Toll-Free: 1-888-394-8218

Toll / International: 1-323-701-0225

*Participants should request the Kush Bottles Earnings Call or provide confirmation code 8956868

Investors are also invited to listen via webcast on the Kush Bottles investor section of the Company website at http://ir.kushbottles.com. Please visit the website at least 15 minutes prior to the call to register, download, and install any necessary audio software. A replay of the call will be available on the Kush Bottles investor website approximately two hours after the conference call has ended.

Nick Kovacevich, CEO & Chairman of Kush Bottles, and Jim McCormick, CFO & COO, will be answering shareholder questions at the end of the call. Should you have questions during or prior to the conference call please send an email to ir@kushbottles.com with "KUSH Question" in the subject line. Mr. Kovacevich and Mr. McCormick will answer as many questions as time will allow.

To be added to the distribution list please email ir@kushbottles.com with "Kush" in the subject line.

About Kush Bottles, Inc.

Kush Bottles, Inc. (OTCQB: KSHB) is a dynamic sales platform that provides unique products and services for both businesses and consumers in the cannabis industry. Founded in 2010 as a packaging and supplies company for dispensaries and growers, Kush Bottles has sold more than 100 million units and now regularly services more than 5,000 legally operated medical and adult-use dispensaries, growers, and producers across North America, South America, and Europe. The Company has facilities in the three largest U.S. cannabis markets and a local sales presence in every major U.S. cannabis market.

Kush Bottles aims to be the gold standard for responsible and compliant products and services in the cannabis industry. Kush Bottles has no direct involvement with the cannabis plant or any products that contain THC.

The Company has been featured in media nationwide, including CNBC, Los Angeles Times, TheStreet.com, Entrepreneur, and business magazine Inc.

For more information, visit www.kushbottles.com or call (888)-920-5874.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may include predictions, estimates or other information that might be considered forward-looking within the meaning of applicable securities laws. While these forward-looking statements represent our current judgments, they are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect our opinions only as of the date of this release. Please keep in mind that we are not obligating ourselves to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to these forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events. When used herein, words such as: "potential," "look forward," "believe," "dedicated," "building," or variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in any forward-looking statements made by us herein are often discussed in filings we make with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), available at: www.sec.gov, and on our website, at: www.kushbottles.com.

Investor Contact:

Elizabeth Barker / Phil Carlson

KCSA Strategic Communications

212-896-1203 / 212-896-1233

ir@kushbottles.com

PR Contact:

Anne Donohoe

KCSA Strategic Communications

212-896-1265

adonohoe@kcsa.com

