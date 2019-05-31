KushCo Holdings to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com June 4th

GARDEN GROVE, Calif., May 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- KushCo Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: KSHB) (''KushCo'' or the ''Company''), today announced that Stephen Christoffersen, KushCo's Executive Vice President of Corporate Development, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on June 4th.

DATE: Tuesday, June 4th

TIME: 11:00 AM Eastern Time

LINK: https://tinyurl.com/June4CannabisVIC

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.VirtualInvestorConferences.com.

To be added to the distribution list, please email ir@kushco.com with ''Kush'' in the subject line.

Recent Company Highlights

Announced Private Placement of $21.3M Senior Unsecured Note

Senior Unsecured Note Announced manufacturing and distribution agreement with Sun Grown Packaging to launch biodegradable packaging portfolio

Announced manufacturing and distribution agreement with IEKO to launch biodegradable and compostable plastics portfolio

About KushCo Holdings

KushCo Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: KSHB) (www.kushco.com) is the premier producer of ancillary products and services to the cannabis and hemp industries. KushCo Holdings' subsidiaries and brands provide, product quality, exceptional customer service, compliance knowledge and a local presence in serving its diverse customer base.

Founded in 2010, KushCo Holdings has now sold more than 1 billion units to growers, processors and producers across North America, South America, and Europe.

The Company has been featured in media nationwide, including CNBC, Los Angeles Times, TheStreet.com, Entrepreneur, and business magazine Inc. While KushCo Holdings provides products and solutions to customers in the cannabis and CBD industries, it has no direct involvement with the cannabis plant or any products that contain THC or CBD.

For more information, visit www.kushco.com or call (888)-920-5874

About Virtual Investor ConferencesSM





Virtual Investor Conferences is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.



A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

KushCo Holdings Contacts

Media Contact:

Anne Donohoe / Nick Opich

KCSA Strategic Communications

212-896-1265 / 212-896-1206

adonohoe@kcsa.com / nopich@kcsa.com

Investor Contact:

Phil Carlson / Elizabeth Barker

KCSA Strategic Communications

212-896-1233 / 212-896-1203

ir@kushco.com

Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

johnv@otcmarkets.com

SOURCE VirtualInvestorConferences.com

Related Links

http://www.VirtualInvestorConferences.com

