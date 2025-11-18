Kushfly Launches an Exclusive 40% off Welcome Offer for New Customers Through Newsletter Subscriptions

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- California's leading on-demand cannabis delivery service, Kushfly, is now giving new customers a reason to celebrate with an exclusive 40% welcome offer available through newsletter subscriptions. This special deal allows new shoppers to experience Kushfly's trusted, fast, and discreet cannabis delivery while saving significantly on their first order.

To claim the discount, visit https://kushfly.com/subscribe and subscribe to the Kushfly newsletter. After signing up, you'll get a special 40% OFF code sent right to your inbox, which you can use on your first order. This deal is exclusive to new customers who have not previously shopped with Kushfly and applies to deliveries within California, as long as you meet the age and ID verification requirements. Plus, by signing up, you'll get order updates, promo texts, marketing emails, and more from Kushfly.

Since 2015, Kushfly has made a name for itself by offering a diverse range of premium cannabis products, exceptional customer service, and expedited delivery all over California. With this new promotion, they're looking to bring more people into their growing community and make it easy to use their reliable delivery service.

