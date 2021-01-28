KUSI Global Inc. Launches New Conscious Equity Training Program for Employees and Management to Foster a Productive Workplace

KUSI's Conscious Equity curriculum draws on interdisciplinary psychological and market research with the goal of leveraging inclusivity to increase organizational efficiencies. The course features virtual learning labs centered around building greater awareness about the role of both conscious and unconscious assumptions in communication, decision making, bystander behavior, and workplace culture. Using employee-driven emotional intelligence and team-building exercises, Conscious Equity 2.0 empowers every member improve organizational culture with individual steps. The course enables both management and employees to become proactive in developing structured strategies for promoting inclusion.

KUSI's Conscious Equity 2.0 course joins the firm's comprehensive pedagogy of learning programs designed for large-scale institutions seeking to improve their organizational culture, inclusion, and diversity and inclusion initiatives. Partnering with higher educational institutions including Harvard University and government agencies including Securities Exchange Commission, The Department of Veterans Affairs, and The White House, KUSI's robust development curriculum has allowed prestigious organizations in a variety of sectors to actively improve their organizational cultures.

About KUSI Global Inc.

KUSI Global Inc. develops, partners, and implements transformational leadership training programs to promote global connections and conscious cultures. With more than 20 years of experience, KUSI has earned a reputation for spurring cultural shifts in large-scale organizations. With robust learning programs and customized solutions, KUSI offers professional training, education, and curriculum development for firms in the private and public sectors. KUSI Global Inc. is minority-owned, holding both EDWOSB and 8a certifications. For more information, visit https://kusitraining.com/ or call 1-844-777-5874 (KUSI).

CONTACT: Joseph Fox

KUSI Global Inc.

1-844-777-5874 (KUSI).

[email protected]

SOURCE KUSI Global Inc.

Related Links

http://kusitraining.com/

