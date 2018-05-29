Kusko Hired As VP, Customer Success, As Worklio™ Launches Its PEO Platform

"We are delighted to have Angela join Worklio™," said Robert Österlund, CEO and Founder of Worklio™. "Her experience and reputation in the industry is a solid addition to the team and will further broaden our sales and support capabilities as we move toward the launch date. Angela's decision to join the Worklio™ team speaks to the excitement and reputation we're building as we move to provide a modern and much-needed technology alternative for the PEO industry."

Angela comes to Worklio™ with more than 20 years of experience in the PEO industry. She has run operations for PEOs across the United States and has worked in every department, which allows her to align better with customers' specific needs in the sales process. Angela also has more than eight years of experience in running a PEO payroll software company. Her PEO operational experience, combined with her technical experience, gives her a unique perspective on the payroll software industry.

"Technology is key and a PEO wants to automate its processes," Kusko said. "I am very excited to be afforded this opportunity to assist in bringing Worklio's top-notch solutions to the industry."

About Worklio™

Worklio™ is a new and powerful payroll software purpose-built for PEOs, ASOs and Staffing Firms. The configurable platform includes Payroll, HR, Workers' Compensation, Benefits and more. Worklio™ provides an intuitive and user-friendly Software-as-a-Service platform to help customers handle the daily challenges of the PEO industry. For more information, go to www.worklio.com.

