Kustom US, Inc. and Square One Builders Partner to Expand Regional Footprint in Arizona

Since 2016, Square One Builders has served Arizona's Phoenix Valley, quickly defusing emergency situations around the clock for residential and commercial property owners in the region. Using a customer-first approach, they have developed a reputation for fast response times, unparalleled quality, and an extensive list of service offerings ranging from water, fire, and environmental restoration to demolition and reconstruction.

"Customers are at the forefront of every decision we make as a company and this partnership with Square One is no exception. Their proven expertise and dedication empower us to continue to prioritize what's important—delivering the bespoke, homegrown customer service of a local business on a national scale," said Andrew Zavodney, CEO of Kustom. "I'm eager to work alongside their all-star team and I'm confident their expertise will increase our agility on a corporate level and preserve the local integrity that has always been instrumental to our business model."

In joining forces with Kustom, Square One will gain access to an expansive pool of corporate resources, enabling them to further focus on service excellence. Balancing Kustom's reach with Square One's regional infrastructure will prove mutually beneficial, elevating the customer experience for their shared book of business and furthering their common goal to bring order to chaos after disaster strikes.

Square One's existing team—consisting of Jason Kohlscheen, president; Brandon Martin, COO; Rosie Wright, vice president of Business Development; Kevin Tankersley, vice president of Project Development; and all current production, sales, and office staff members—will remain in place.

"Before committing to Kustom, we considered several other potential partners. Kustom stood out among the rest, not just for the transparency they brought to every conversation, but for their interest in preserving the close-knit culture we've built over the last five years at Square One. They're one of the only big players in restoration that holds people and profitability in equal regard," said Jason Kohlscheen, president of Square One. "And for that reason, we're confident the additional expertise and resources that come with joining the Kustom family will benefit our entire network—clients, community, and employees alike."

"We see this opportunity as a direct result of the hard work and hands-on culture we've built here with Square One. We share the same vision and core values as Kustom and are proud to join the team. We are stronger together," said Rosie Wright, vice president of Business Development at Square One.

About Square One Builders

Square One is a strategically united group of seasoned professionals that came together to form one of the most comprehensive restoration companies in the Phoenix Valley. Combined, the founders realized their extensive knowledge in business management, restoration, and construction techniques offered more complete solutions to property owners. Square One now adds the ability to bring those complete solutions to larger commercial customers.

Square One (www.sq1builders.com) will become part of the Kustom portfolio. Their Gilbert, AZ office location will remain open under the Kustom name.

About Kustom US

Founded in 1968, Kustom US (www.kustom.us) is a nationally acclaimed and industry-leading property restoration firm that provides unparalleled services to local, regional, and national clients. Kustom has demonstrated a deep understanding of operations to consistently exceed client expectations and continues to grow into one of the most adaptive, customer-focused property restoration companies in North America.

As part of their strategic long-term plan, Kustom is planning to continue a series of acquisitions and partnerships that will help them accelerate their brand recognition and customer reach in North America.

