Kustom US Partners with, Indianapolis, Indiana Based, Total Restoration General Contractors, Inc.

Over the last decade, Total Restoration has become known as Indiana's leading expert in commercial and residential restoration. With its strong Midwestern values and consistent customer focus, Total Restoration is a valuable new addition to the Kustom family.

"Partnering with Total Restoration helps us continue to build upon our rapidly expanding presence in the Midwest and allows us to better serve our local and national clients with property in the Indiana marketplace," says Andrew Zavodney, Chairman and CEO of Kustom.

Mike Carroll, President - North Central Region, Kustom US, reiterates the excitement, "The technical expertise and years of experience Total Restoration brings to the table are all a welcomed addition to our North Central Region's Operations. This is a smart and strategic transaction for both teams as it allows us both to better serve our clients in Indiana."

Cleve Morton, Total Restoration, adds, "Joining Kustom is a great opportunity for Total Restoration and the customers we serve. With an even greater service area and more resources, we look forward to a long and lasting partnership for many years to come."

Total Restorations leadership comprised of Cleve Morton and Matthew Hensley along with all current production, sales, and office staff members, will remain in place.

About Kustom US

Founded in 1968, Kustom US ( www.kustom.us ) is a nationally acclaimed and industry-leading property restoration firm that provides unparalleled services to local, regional and national clients. Kustom US specializes in providing turn-key rapid response services to ensure the uninterrupted continuation of residential and business operations following a property loss event. Over more than 50 years, Kustom US has demonstrated a deep understanding of operations to consistently exceed client expectations and continues to grow into one of the most adaptive, customer focused property restoration companies in North America.

As part of their strategic long-term plan, Kustom is planning to continue a series of acquisitions and partnerships that will help them accelerate their brand recognition and customer reach in North America.

About Professional Advisors

Kustom worked closely with the following professional advisors to complete the acquisition:

LCG Advisors served as the investment banking firm, Buckingham Doolittle & Burroughs served as legal counsel, and Weidrick Livesay & Company served as the CPA firm to bring this transaction through closing.

