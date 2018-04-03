Kustom US Promotes Sarah Try To Executive Vice President

"Sarah's discipline to learn and hunger to succeed is why she deserves this promotion," says Andrew Zavodney, Kustom President and CEO. "She's a highly engaged leader, solution-driven, and one of the most loyal employees I've ever met. It is an honor to call her Kustom's newest EVP."

"Andrew, along with the entire Kustom family have always provided me with the opportunity to take on new responsibilities and greater challenges," says Sarah. "I am beyond thankful for the opportunity and look forward to being an integral part of Kustom's strategic growth."

In her new role within Kustom, Try will lead corporate team members who will directly report to her. She'll also manage several key departments, which total over 100 staff members.

Sarah began her career working for the Ohio Department of Transportation which helped propel her career in the construction industry. She then began working for a local excavating company. It was there that Sarah met Andrew, who at the time was the firm's co-owner.

Once he realized the positive influence and innate ability to lead her team, Andrew made the decision to bring Try on full-time with Kustom before Kustom's official move to Orlando, Florida.

Try, a native of Ohio, coaches a Ruth Buddy Ball team, which is a baseball league for children with special needs in her free time.

