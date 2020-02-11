Kustomer Achieves SOC 2 Type II Certification

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kustomer, the SaaS platform reimagining enterprise customer service, announced today the successful completion of its Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type II examination with zero exceptions. This independent audit conducted by Linford & Company validates that the company's corporate security practices and the security controls in the Kustomer platform meet the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) Trust Service Principles and Criteria for System and Organization Control.

Using third-party service providers and data processors is an essential part of any business's operations and companies take the data security practices of vendors seriously. The final SOC 2 Type II report documents that Kustomer has deployed critical security policies, procedures, and safeguards necessary to protect and secure client data at a point in time, and also verifies compliance and operational effectiveness of the company over a six-month period.

"As an enterprise SaaS software solution that powers the customer experience of today's best brands across the globe, earning and maintaining the trust of our clients is paramount," said Brad Birnbaum, CEO and Co-Founder at Kustomer. "Achieving SOC 2 Type II certification reinforces our commitment and further demonstrates our capabilities to protect customer data in accordance with stringent industry standards and best practices. This independent validation of our security program is critical for all of our clients, particularly those in highly regulated industries."

Kustomer empowers businesses to succeed in today's customer-first world. Kustomer's comprehensive solution and CRM provide a single view of the customer journey, seamless omnichannel communications and the ability to automate business processes and knowledge management. The company is powering satisfaction and loyalty for some of today's most iconic, people-first brands, including Glossier, Ring, ThirdLove, Rent the Runway, Sweetgreen, Glovo, Away and UNTUCKit.

In addition to being SOC 2 Type II certified, Kustomer already complies with HIPAA standards as well as the requirements of the EU-US and Swiss-US Privacy Shield, the GDPR, and CCPA.

About Kustomer

Kustomer is the omnichannel SaaS platform reimagining enterprise customer service to deliver standout experiences – not resolve tickets. A customer-centric solution, Kustomer helps brands increase satisfaction and loyalty by empowering agents to engage customers in personalized, efficient, and effortless conversations. Today, Kustomer is the core platform of some of the leading customer service brands like Glossier, Ring, ThirdLove, Rent the Runway, Sweetgreen, Glovo, Away, UNTUCKit. Headquartered in NYC, Kustomer was founded in 2015 by serial entrepreneurs Brad Birnbaum and Jeremy Suriel, has raised $173.5M in venture funding, and is backed by leading VCs including: Coatue, Tiger Global Management, Battery Ventures, Redpoint Ventures, Cisco Investments, Canaan Partners, Boldstart Ventures and Social Leverage.

Media Contact:

Cari Sommer

Raise Communications

cari@raisecg.com

SOURCE Kustomer