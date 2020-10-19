Kustomer Adds Instagram Messaging Integration to Fuel Social Commerce and Customer Service

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kustomer, the modern customer experience CRM, today announces its integration with Instagram Messaging. Brands can now engage with followers, connect influencer-driven conversations to company experts, and resolve issues quickly, allowing businesses to take advantage of rapid growth in social communications and commerce.

Kustomer's CRM is the first true omnichannel customer service platform, purpose-built for brands that want to deliver hyper-personalized customer experiences at scale. By unifying customer conversations across multiple channels in a single-screen view, agents get unprecedented visibility and insights about their customers, enabling them to deliver the exceptional service experiences that consumers demand.

With the integration, brands can now:

Respond to direct messages, @mentions, and Stories from the Kustomer platform, eliminating the need for toggling between tabs or devices.

View messaging on Instagram in a single timeline view, along with other customer interactions and conversations across multiple channels and platforms.

Leverage intelligent routing, automation and artificial intelligence (AI) to seamlessly keep up with demand and cost-effectively scale.

Track KPIs and manage service level agreements (SLAs) for Instagram conversations.

"With more than a billion active users worldwide, a thriving influencer community, and the ability to instantly engage with consumers, Instagram has become one of the fastest growing channels for social commerce and customer service. In this time of rapid e-commerce acceleration, providing fast, personalized engagements with followers, influencers, and customers has taken on a new urgency. It presents a real opportunity for companies to significantly boost revenue and cement stronger relationships," said Brad Birnbaum, founder and CEO of Kustomer. "We are honored to be one of the premier CRM partners to deliver seamless messaging integration on Instagram, enabling direct-to-consumer businesses and digital disruptors to connect with buyers, assist customers and deliver an extraordinary customer experience."

"In the past, our agents had to respond to customer DMs, stories or tags directly within the Instagram app, which wasn't scalable and didn't allow us to track KPIs," said Wellington José of Amaro, a leading Brazilian direct-to-consumer fashion brand. "Now that the Kustomer customer experience CRM platform is integrated with Instagram Messenger, we can efficiently manage that channel in the same seamless way Kustomer allows us to manage our other channels."

"We are delighted that Kustomer is launching its Kustomer CRM platform on Messenger. Businesses and people are messaging with each other more than ever, and Instagram is an important channel to connect with customers and build relationships," said Konstantinos Papamiltiadis, VP of Platform Partnerships at Messenger. "Messenger API support for Instagram means businesses and developers can now manage their customer communications on Instagram at scale."

About Kustomer

Kustomer is the world's top-rated customer experience CRM, helping leading brands create customers for life. With an advanced, AI-powered, omnichannel customer experience platform, Kustomer delivers a unified single view of the customer, automates manual tasks, and scales easily to deliver the efficient and effortless experiences businesses, agents and consumers love. Today, Kustomer is the core platform of top customer-centric brands like Ring, Glovo, Glossier, Sweetgreen and hundreds of others. Headquartered in NYC, Kustomer was founded in 2015 by serial entrepreneurs Brad Birnbaum and Jeremy Suriel, has raised over $174M in venture funding, and is backed by leading VCs including: Coatue, Tiger Global Management, Battery Ventures, Redpoint Ventures, Cisco Investments, Canaan Partners, Boldstart Ventures and Social Leverage.

Contact: Cari Sommer, [email protected]

SOURCE Kustomer

Related Links

http://www.kustomer.com

