Kustomer Debuts New Customer Self-Service, Chatbot, Social CX, and SMS Features at Annual Kustomer NOW Conference

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kustomer, the first CRM for personalized customer experiences, today unveiled a wide range of new platform enhancements for chat, social and SMS customer service. New chatbot technology and analytics, social listening tools and automation will help brands meet the increased volume of customer service needs just in time for this year's holiday shopping season. Kustomer is sharing its new platform features and automation with CX brands, leaders, and influencers at Kustomer NOW, a virtual modern customer experience summit held November 10-11, 2021.

Recent Kustomer research found that 90% of US consumers surveyed expect contacting customer service to be easier and faster, and 67% said they have stopped doing business with a company due to slow customer service. An additional 58% said they want better self-service tools, including improved chat experiences. Kustomer's new enhancements are designed to meet the growing demand for speed in customer service and provide agents and customers with the tools needed to ensure a stellar experience.

"The past 18 months have completely transformed customer service, elevating its status as a major growth driver and competitive differentiator for brands of all shapes and sizes. With today's consumers demanding more from brands than ever before, and retailers readying themselves for the holidays, delivering a modern, standout customer experience from start to finish has never been more critical," said Brad Birnbaum, CEO and co-founder of Kustomer.

"Six months after rolling out Kustomer, we chopped our average handle time in half," said Porter Marshall, Senior Director of Customer Service at Bodybuilding.com. "Using Kustomer Conversational Assistant, we were able to automate information collection and automatically distinguish member-type upfront to prioritize and connect customers to the most appropriate agent. By integrating our knowledge base into chatbot workflows, we are able to fully resolve 15% of all inquiries without any agent involvement."

During a time when overcommunication and proactive messaging is crucial, Kustomer released tools to equip customer experience teams to proactively message customers, better manage support requests, and reduce customer attrition. The new features leverage comprehensive customer data stored in the platform's CRM software, and intelligent automation, to deliver hyper personalized and contextual experiences across multiple channels.

WhatsApp and SMS Chatbots: Kustomer's omnichannel chatbots now automate and scale support for SMS and WhatsApp, two widely used customer support channels that are becoming essential to retail business success.

Kustomer's omnichannel chatbots now automate and scale support for SMS and WhatsApp, two widely used customer support channels that are becoming essential to retail business success. Out-of-the-Box Chatbot Reporting: New reports allow users to easily evaluate the effectiveness of chatbot automation, visualizing key metrics such as the number of conversations that were fully automated, transferred to agents, or abandoned.

New reports allow users to easily evaluate the effectiveness of chatbot automation, visualizing key metrics such as the number of conversations that were fully automated, transferred to agents, or abandoned. Facebook Wall Posts & Ad Comments: Additional capabilities enhance social listening, allowing agents to instantly engage prospective buyers and fuel social commerce. This feature allows businesses to view and respond to comments left on Facebook wall, posts, and ads directly within Kustomer.

Additional capabilities enhance social listening, allowing agents to instantly engage prospective buyers and fuel social commerce. This feature allows businesses to view and respond to comments left on Facebook wall, posts, and ads directly within Kustomer. Proactive Messaging: Businesses can increase customer satisfaction and purchases by proactively engaging with buyers based on behavior and other attributes such as pages viewed, page URLs, VIP status, and more.

Businesses can increase customer satisfaction and purchases by proactively engaging with buyers based on behavior and other attributes such as pages viewed, page URLs, VIP status, and more. Dynamic Form Fields: New features make it faster and easier to streamline information collection via multiple forms by dynamically updating fields based on user responses.

New features make it faster and easier to streamline information collection via multiple forms by dynamically updating fields based on user responses. Multi-Question CSAT: With new, more detailed, in-the-moment feedback tools, brands can uncover opportunities for improvement by asking different follow-up questions based on the rating received.

About Kustomer NOW

Kustomer NOW is a two-day event featuring the hottest topics in CX, including best practices, technology advancements and business success stories. CX experts will share what's next in CX after the past 18 months of disruption and the essential role of innovative technology in meeting consumers' growing expectations. Executives from Ring, Spanx, UNTUCKit, delivery.com, Aircall, Ada, Airkit, Simplr, Tethr, Medallia, MoneyLion, TomboyX, Vuori, Scott's Cheap Flights, Outdoorsy, Rappi, Unbabel, Priority Bicycles, NICE CXone and more will discuss a range of topics including trends in ecommerce, travel, mission-driven CX, analytics-driven customer service, self-service tools, and more.

Kustomer NOW is a free conference and registration is available here .

About Kustomer

Kustomer is the first CRM to help leading brands deliver the hyper-personalized customer service that creates customers for life. Through AI-powered automation, Kustomer scales to meet the needs of contact centers and businesses, enabling companies to deliver effortless, consistent and personalized service and support through a single timeline view. Today, Kustomer is the core platform of some of the leading customer service brands like Ring, Glovo, Glossier and Sweetgreen. Headquartered in NYC, Kustomer was founded in 2015 by serial entrepreneurs Brad Birnbaum and Jeremy Suriel, and recently announced an agreement to be acquired by Facebook/Meta.

Media Contact:

Cari Sommer

Raise Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Kustomer

Related Links

http://www.kustomer.com

