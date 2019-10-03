Kustomer Introduces KustomerIQ, Bringing Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning to Enterprise Customer Service

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kustomer, the SaaS platform that is reimagining enterprise customer service, today introduced KustomerIQ, embedding Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning across the Kustomer platform to enhance the customer service experience of companies competing in today's on-demand world. KustomerIQ uniquely integrates Machine Learning models and other advanced AI capabilities with the Kustomer platform's powerful data, workflow, and rules engines to enable companies to provide smarter, automated customer experiences that are more personalized, efficient, and effortless. The Kustomer platform stands out among customer service solutions for the comprehensiveness of available customer data and its business process automation that is driven by branchable, multi-step workflows and custom business logic.

"In today's crowded market, excellent customer service is often the differentiator that builds loyalty and trust between one brand to another," said Brad Birnbaum, Co-Founder and CEO of Kustomer. "With KustomerIQ and the inclusion of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning into our omnichannel platform, Kustomer will now go even further in helping brands automate their business processes, while making it easier for their agents to take action on customer information, ultimately developing a stronger and more profitable customer relationship."

Kustomer IQ brings together a wide breadth of Artificial Intelligence methods such as Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing (NLP), Predictive Analytics, Deep Learning, and Multi-dimensional Neural Network Mappings. Companies adopting KustomerIQ use their own data to train the predictive Machine Learning models, automatically customizing them to address their own business needs. With each new interaction and piece of data, these models learn and self-tune, increasing their predictive accuracy and improving the decision making of both the models themselves and the customer service organizations using Kustomer.

Through KustomerIQ, companies will be able to automate manual, repetitive tasks and essential processes of their customer service experiences. In addition, KustomerIQ changes the way companies manage knowledge during a service inquiry by surfacing relevant insights and predicting future outcomes to enhance customer self-service, facilitate real time intervention through recommendations, and streamline proactive outreach. By automating everything and providing the right information at the right time, KustomerIQ frees up agents to focus on more complex and emotional customer interactions, resulting in reduced costs and faster resolution of calls.

Kustomer IQ is bringing new smart customer service features to the Kustomer platform, including:

Automated Conversation Classification: Intelligently categorizes and classifies conversations using Machine Learning and attributes of the conversation and customer.

Queues and Routing: Routes customers to the most appropriate agent using conversation classification, agent skills and overall team capacity to drive the machine learning model. As a result, KustomerIQ helps companies improve customer satisfaction, increase first call resolution and reduce wait and handle times.

Customer Sentiment Analysis: Using Natural Language Processing, the Kustomer platform can read messages between customers and agents and quantify how a customer feels about a brand in real-time. Seeing customers' sentiment helps agents empathize with customers in a digital medium, and thus determine the best way to communicate with them.

Automatic Language Detection: Using Natural Language Processing, the Kustomer platform can automatically identify the language being used in a conversation and then route the customer to an agent that speaks the language. In addition, if a company has pre-written responses (shortcuts) set up in multiple languages, those responses will automatically switch to the language used by the customer to ensure a better experience for both customer and agent.

Suggested Agent Shortcuts: Provide recommended pre-written responses to agents based on conversation and customer attributes to help agents immediately access the knowledge they need to resolve customer issues faster.

Customer Self-Service: Automatically suggests help articles from a company's knowledge base providing an immediate answer to a simple customer questions without interacting with an agent, so customers get answers faster and agents can focus time on more complex customer inquiries. By giving a customer more self-service options it also lowers agent volumes and improves resolution and handle times.

Workforce Management: Helps to predict future conversation volume and staffing needs based on historical and trend data of items, such as SLA attainment and seasonality. Can also assist in identifying training needs by providing insights into areas where an agent or agents are deficient.

To further increase its rapid pace of innovation, Kustomer will triple the size of its development team in 2020. The team will focus on ensuring the continuous improvement of KustomerIQ's machine learning models and further expansion and integration of innovative Artificial Intelligence capabilities throughout the platform.

About Kustomer

Kustomer is the omnichannel SaaS platform reimagining enterprise customer service to deliver standout experiences - not resolve tickets. Built with intelligent automation, Kustomer scales to meet the needs of any contact center and business by unifying data from multiple sources and enabling companies to deliver effortless, consistent and personalized service and support through a single timeline view. Today, Kustomer is the core platform of some of the leading customer service brands like Ring, Glossier, Away, Glovo, Slice and UNTUCKit. Headquartered in NYC, Kustomer was founded in 2015 by serial entrepreneurs Brad Birnbaum and Jeremy Suriel, has raised over $113.5M in venture funding, and is backed by leading VCs including: Tiger Global Management, Battery Ventures, Redpoint Ventures, Cisco Investments, Canaan Partners, Boldstart Ventures and Social Leverage.

