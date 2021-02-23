Kustomer Launches New App Marketplace, Making it Easy for Businesses to Connect Tools, Processes and Data into a Unified Customer Experience

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kustomer, a top-rated CRM for modern customer experiences, today launched the Kustomer App Marketplace, a curated set of applications and integrations that can be easily added to the Kustomer platform for a unified, omnichannel customer experience. By integrating communications, ecommerce, social, productivity, advanced analytics, and other best-in-class apps with the Kustomer CRM platform, businesses can activate omnichannel CX operations more quickly and efficiently.

"Businesses are racing to integrate new communications channels, artificial intelligence, chatbots and other innovations to create seamless, bespoke customer experiences at every step in the customer journey. This can be challenging when legacy technologies and complex integrations get in the way," said Brad Birnbaum, Co-founder and CEO of Kustomer. "With the new App Marketplace, we are making it easy for businesses to extend the value of their Kustomer CRM platform with plug and play apps that modernize and unify omnichannel operations. Businesses can now tame their CX 'frankenstack,' creating the seamless, agile operations they need to connect in more ways with more customers."

App Marketplace Provides Measurable Benefits To Brands and Partners

The Kustomer Marketplace makes it easy for businesses to better inform customer interactions, boost agent productivity, streamline operations, and reduce total cost of ownership with these features:

One-Click Install Apps: Businesses are using the App Marketplace to assemble and adapt their CX ecosystem without the need to engage expensive development resources.

Businesses are using the App Marketplace to assemble and adapt their CX ecosystem without the need to engage expensive development resources. Full CX Ecosystem Integrations: Businesses can tap into a large and growing list of integrations to unify their customer service systems, connecting every element of an omnichannel customer experience.

Businesses can tap into a large and growing list of integrations to unify their customer service systems, connecting every element of an omnichannel customer experience. Seamless CX Operations and Unified Customer Visibility: By linking every element of CX operations and data, CX organizations can put a single view of the customer at agents' fingertips. Agents can quickly find, share and act on information across the tech stack by creating one central place to stay focused and get work done.

By linking every element of CX operations and data, CX organizations can put a single view of the customer at agents' fingertips. Agents can quickly find, share and act on information across the tech stack by creating one central place to stay focused and get work done. Centralized Tools Management: Customer Service Operations can now go to one central marketplace where admins can install, integrate and maintain third-party apps with the Kustomer CRM platform.

Customer Service Operations can now go to one central marketplace where admins can install, integrate and maintain third-party apps with the Kustomer CRM platform. Fast Track to a Growing Marketplace: Partners can tap into new revenue streams with a comprehensive app development platform and resources to join an established marketplace of qualified buyers.

"Streamlined operations and unified customer experience are imperatives today as businesses scale to deliver more personalized service on tighter budgets," said Vasili Triant, Chief Operating Officer at UJET. "We are proud to be selected as one of the first apps featured in the Kustomer App Marketplace and believe it will become an essential hub for businesses looking to build the modern CX operations needed to serve today's increasingly digital and mobile consumers."

In November 2021, Kustomer signed an agreement to be acquired by Facebook, subject to customary regulatory review. Once the acquisition closes, Kustomer will continue to serve its customers and work with its partners as part of the Facebook family. With complementary capabilities, more people will be able to benefit from customer service that is faster, richer and available whenever and however they need it–via phone, email, text, web chat or messaging. In particular, Kustomer will be able to enhance the messaging experience which is one of the fastest growing ways for people and businesses to engage.

About Kustomer

Kustomer is a top-rated CRM, helping top brands deliver modern customer service that creates customers for life. Through AI-powered automation, Kustomer scales to meet the needs of contact centers and businesses, enabling companies to deliver effortless, consistent and personalized service and support through a single timeline view. Today, Kustomer is the core platform of some of the leading customer service brands like Ring, Glovo, Glossier and Sweetgreen. Headquartered in NYC, Kustomer was founded in 2015 by serial entrepreneurs Brad Birnbaum and Jeremy Suriel, has raised over $174M in venture funding, and is backed by leading VCs including: Coatue, Tiger Global Management, Battery Ventures, Redpoint Ventures, Cisco Investments, Canaan Partners, Boldstart Ventures and Social Leverage.

