Kustomer Launches WhatsApp Business Integration and EU Region to Power International Growth

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kustomer, the SaaS platform that is reimagining enterprise customer service, today announced it has added WhatsApp Business to the Kustomer platform and launched its first EU region data center to meet the global needs of its rapidly growing client base. With these additions, Kustomer continues to expand its support for international and multinational businesses who can now provide customer service to WhatsApp's 1.6 billion global users on the omnichannel Kustomer platform and have the option to access the entire capabilities of the platform running on isolated infrastructure hosted in Europe.

Kustomer Makes WhatsApp Part of Truly Omnichannel Customer Service Experience

The addition of WhatsApp Business to the Kustomer platform represents another communications touchpoint for brands to engage with their customers in a truly omnichannel environment. Brands can have personalized conversations where they exchange messages and share images and other rich media with customers through one of the world's most popular mobile messaging applications.

Kustomer's omnichannel platform provides a single threaded conversation about a topic as well as the relevant context and customer data, so agents and customers can switch between channels as needed while continuing to progress conversations forward without customers having to repeat information and avoiding agent collision. In addition to WhatsApp Business, the Kustomer platform supports email, web and mobile chat, SMS, voice, Facebook Messenger and Twitter, enabling brands to communicate with customers via the channels and applications today's customers demand.

As with all Kustomer supported channels, companies can track the impact of their service using the platform's native customer satisfaction solution to survey customers engaging via WhatsApp. In addition, WhatsApp Business is incorporated into the reporting and analytics of the platform to give brands complete insight into the performance of their customer service teams.

EU Region Ensures European Data Storage and Improves Performance and Availability

By launching in the EU, Kustomer has replicated its entire platform infrastructure in Europe. Hosted in Dublin, Ireland and adhering to leading international standards of security and privacy, this new region will allow Kustomer clients with European data residency requirements to store their data in Europe. Building an isolated infrastructure in the EU also improves the availability and performance of the Kustomer platform for businesses operating in Europe, reducing latency and ensuring better agent and customer experiences.

In addition to this new EU region, Kustomer already complies with the requirements of the EU-US and Swiss-US Privacy Shield as well as the GDPR. Kustomer is planning to grow its sales and customer experience teams in Europe in the next year to meet the increasing demand for its customer service CRM platform.

"Only Kustomer gives brands a true omnichannel experience by providing a complete picture of their customers, including real-time and historical conversations across all their channels in a single location," said Brad Birnbaum, CEO and Co-founder of Kustomer. "This is one of the key reasons that Kustomer has attracted leading brands from around the world. Introducing WhatsApp to the platform and launching our first EU region extends the platform's omnichannel experience, so no matter where in the world brands do business, they can engage customers wherever it is most impactful, while running on infrastructure optimized to meet their performance and data storage requirements."

About Kustomer

Kustomer is the omnichannel SaaS platform reimagining enterprise customer service to deliver standout experiences - not resolve tickets. Built with intelligent automation, Kustomer scales to meet the needs of any contact center and business by unifying data from multiple sources and enabling companies to deliver effortless, consistent and personalized service and support through a single timeline view. Today, Kustomer is the core platform of some of the leading customer service brands like Ring, Rent the Runway, Glossier, Away, Glovo, Slice and UNTUCKit. Headquartered in NYC, Kustomer was founded in 2015 by serial entrepreneurs Brad Birnbaum and Jeremy Suriel, has raised over $113.5M in venture funding, and is backed by leading VCs including: Tiger Global Management, Battery Ventures, Redpoint Ventures, Cisco Investments, Canaan Partners, Boldstart Ventures and Social Leverage.

To learn more about Kustomer visit www.kustomer.com or reach out by email to info@kustomer.com .

