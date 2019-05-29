Kustomer Raises $40 Million in Series D Funding, Accelerates Growth of Enterprise Customer Service Platform

NEW YORK, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kustomer, the SaaS platform that is reimagining enterprise customer service, today announced its $40 million Series D funding round led by Tiger Global Management, with participation from current investor Battery Ventures. This marks the company's third round of financing in less than twelve months and brings the company's total funding to $113.5 million, following its recent $35 million Series C raise in January of this year.

Founded in 2015, Kustomer empowers businesses to provide the customized, data-driven support necessary to succeed in today's customer-first world. Its platform uses intelligence to automate repetitive, manual tasks and provide service agents unprecedented insight into a customer's history. Leveraging customer data and omnichannel communication capabilities enables companies to seamlessly connect with their customers in ways unavailable in other products. Kustomer is the only company to provide the technology and tools needed to meet the growing expectations of today's consumer. The Kustomer platform is used by today's leading service-oriented brands including Ring, Rent the Runway, Glovo, Glossier, Away and UNTUCKit.

"Today's successful businesses are using Kustomer to deliver personalized, responsive, and high value service in less time and at less cost. As a result, we have seen our growth trajectory outpacing many successful enterprise SaaS vendors at a similar stage. Looking to the future, we will use these funds to further invest in automated intelligence and ensure the platform extends our lead in innovation over legacy systems such as Salesforce and Zendesk. We are excited to continue to accelerate our growth and bring increasingly intelligent and differentiated solutions to our customers," said Brad Birnbaum, CEO and Co-founder of Kustomer.

This funding round comes after a year of explosive growth for the company. In the past twelve months, Kustomer grew by 350% and expanded operations to Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina. Kustomer will also continue to grow abroad by increasing its European presence and plans to double its overall staff size worldwide by the end of this year.

In addition, Wendi Sturgis, the CEO of Yext Europe and Chief Client Officer at Yext, has joined Kustomer's Board of Directors as an independent board member. A seasoned technology executive, Sturgis has held leadership positions at world-class technology companies, including Oracle, Gartner, Right Media, and Yahoo!. "Kustomer is one of the fastest-growing startups in its space, and I am pleased to join them on their mission to redefine what it means to truly put the customer first, radically shift the approach to customer management and ultimately manifest this in state-of-the-art marketing automation," said Sturgis. "Plus, when it comes to leadership teams, I am drawn most to disruptors -- but only those with the highest integrity. I could not have chosen better, in coming to work with Brad Birnbaum and the incredible team he has assembled."

