Kutak Rock Expands to Ohio, Marking 600 Attorneys Firmwide

Omaha, Neb., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kutak Rock LLP is pleased to announce its expansion into Ohio, welcoming four experienced public finance attorneys and several staff members as it establishes a physical presence by opening office space in Columbus and Cleveland. This expansion marks a significant step in Kutak Rock's continued national growth and coincides with two major milestones: the firm's 60th anniversary year and its expansion to 600 attorneys nationwide.

"Kutak Rock has grown and experienced tremendous success across the country by attracting exceptional attorneys who share our vision and values," said Buck Heim, managing partner of Kutak Rock's Omaha Regional offices. "Our new colleagues in Ohio bring a deep understanding of their marketplaces, extensive experience advising governmental entities across the state, and outstanding reputations in public finance. They undoubtedly will provide the firm with new opportunities to continue our growth."

The firm's new Ohio offices are anchored by public finance and economic development attorneys Tony Core and Greg Daniels in Columbus (in addition to current firm tax partner Matthias Edrich) and Russ Balthis and Jessica Ice in Cleveland. Each brings a wealth of experience advising state and local governments, school districts, port authorities, nonprofit organizations and other public and private developers on financings that support infrastructure and community development.

"Expanding into Ohio represents an exciting new chapter for Kutak Rock," said John Petr, Chair of the firm. "This growth not only extends our geographic reach but also strengthens our ability to serve clients across the country. Reaching 600 attorneys in our 60th year underscores the enduring strength of our members, our values, and our commitment to client success. Moreover, Kutak Rock continues to grow its leading national public finance practice, as evidenced by this expansion into Ohio and our addition of four public finance attorneys in our Minneapolis office earlier this year."

Founded in Omaha in 1965, Kutak Rock has grown from a three-person firm to a national platform with 21 offices across 15 states and Washington, D.C. The firm's expansion into Ohio enhances its long-standing leadership in public finance, tax, economic development, special districts and government relations while deepening its roots in the communities it serves.

