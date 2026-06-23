Kutak Rock Welcomes Robin Mahapatra to Washington, D.C. Office

Addition Enhances the Firm's Tax Credit Capabilities

WASHINGTON, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kutak Rock is pleased to announce that Robin Mahapatra has joined the firm as of counsel in its Washington, D.C. office. Robin advises clients on complex tax matters, including state and federal tax incentives, cross-border transactions, and corporate and partnership transactional tax issues.

He also has substantial experience counseling tax credit investors and developers on key tax credit programs, including the Production and Investment Tax Credits, the New Markets Tax Credit, the Historic Rehabilitation Tax Credit and other state tax credits and incentives. His deep understanding of tax equity structures and tax credit transfers adds valuable depth to Kutak Rock's growing tax and energy-related capabilities.

"Robin is not just another smart tax and tax credit attorney. His calm and commercial approach to solving complex tax and structuring issues makes him an essential member of our client deal team," said Scott DeMartino, head of the firm's D.C. tax credit practice.

Robin also provides clients with strategic tax advice in connection with debt financings, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, fund formations and venture capital transactions. He has represented a wide range of clients, including national and regional banks, corporations, not-for-profits, real estate and renewable developers, domestic and international hedge funds, as well as private equity funds and their investors.

Prior to joining Kutak Rock, Robin practiced at a Big Four accounting firm, a California-based law firm focused on real estate, and a New York-based international law firm. He earned his LL.M. from New York University, his M.B.T. and J.D. from the University of Southern California, and his B.A. from Claremont McKenna College. He is admitted to practice in California, New York and Washington, D.C.

SOURCE Kutak Rock LLP