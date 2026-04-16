Kutak Rock Welcomes Susan Nelson to Spokane Office

SPOKANE, Wash., April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kutak Rock is pleased to announce that Susan Nelson has joined the firm's Spokane office as of counsel in the Litigation practice group effective March 25.

Susan brings extensive experience handling all phases of complex civil litigation, including discovery, mediation, arbitration, and trial. She advises and represents clients across a broad spectrum of civil matters, including employment law, business disputes, intellectual property, and wills and trusts. Her work encompasses cases involving wrongful termination, retaliation, wage and hour issues, hostile work environment claims, negligence and gross negligence, disciplinary matters, non-competes, trademark infringement, breach of contract, trade secret misappropriation, tortious interference, unfair competition, and estate and trust disputes, among others.

Susan earned her J.D. from Case Western Reserve University School of Law in Cleveland, Ohio and her B.A. in history from Whitman College in Walla Walla Washington. While in law school, Susan clerked for Judge K.J. Montgomery for two years in Cleveland.

She is admitted to practice in Washington and Oregon, the U.S. District Courts for the Eastern and Western Districts of Washington, the District of Oregon, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit, and the United States Supreme Court.

About Kutak Rock

With a footprint spanning 21 offices in 15 states and the District of Columbia, Kutak Rock's 600+ attorneys work seamlessly to provide clients excellent, responsive legal service. The firm's multidisciplinary practice comprises more than 25 areas of focus and dozens of discrete specialties. For more information, see www.KutakRock.com.

SOURCE Kutak Rock LLP