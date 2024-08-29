Kutetailor Kicks Off 2024 World Tour in New York City

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kutetailor, a global leader in intelligent manufacturing and custom apparel solutions, proudly announces the kickoff of its 2024 World Tour in New York City. Amidst significant technological and supply chain transformations in the industry, Kutetailor stands at the forefront, offering cutting-edge Made-to-Measure (MTM) solutions that are revolutionizing the production and delivery of suits and apparel. By providing fashion houses and businesses with precision-driven services, Kutetailor enables the creation of custom-tailored garments with unmatched accuracy and efficiency.

This event is a must-attend for professionals across the tailoring industry, including tailor shop owners, independent brand designers, and those specializing in single-piece production or quick-turnaround small orders. With the industry's increasing focus on efficiency and technological adoption, this event provides a unique opportunity to stay ahead of the curve and gain insights into the latest advancements that are driving change in fashion.

Hosted in the heart of New York City, this landmark event will unveil Kutetailor's latest advancements in fashion, with a spotlight on the brand's 2024 Fall/Winter Collection. Attendees can look forward to a series of exclusive workshops, forums, and showcases that highlight the fusion of tradition and technology in contemporary fashion.

The tour will commence on September 3rd with the highly anticipated unveiling of Kutetailor's 2024 Fall/Winter Collection, followed by a dynamic Fashion Forum titled "Fashion Tech Innovation: The Key to Success in the Future of Fashion." This forum will gather industry leaders to discuss the latest trends and technological breakthroughs reshaping the fashion landscape. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with these experts during a lively Q&A session and networking salon.

On September 4th, the focus shifts to the precision of custom tailoring with a Measuring and Custom Class, alongside an E-commerce Workshop that will explore the pivotal role of digital platforms in the modern fashion industry. These sessions, led by professors from top fashion and design schools, will offer valuable insights and strategies for succeeding in the industry, building a strong online presence, and mastering the art of MTM fashion.

From September 5-7, Kutetailor's showroom at 241 W 37th St Suite 908, New York, NY 10018, will host an exclusive display of the 2024 Fall/Winter Collection. This three-day exhibition will provide attendees with a comprehensive view of the brand's latest innovations, emphasizing Kutetailor's position to blend craftsmanship with technology. Following the New York event, the World Tour will continue in other major fashion capitals: London (September 4-7), Los Angeles (September 12-14), and Milan (September 13-17).

This event has already attracted significant attention within the industry, underscoring its relevance to those looking to enhance efficiency, embrace new technologies, and stay competitive in a rapidly changing landscape. Join Kutetailor in New York as we embark on a transformative journey across major fashion capitals, setting new benchmarks for innovation and accessibility in the world of custom apparel.

About Kutetailor

Founded in 1995 as Red Collar, Kutetailor is a pioneering force in the industry, specializing in tailor-made suits and custom apparel. In 2003, the company made a strategic pivot to focus on Made-to-Measure (MTM) solutions, leveraging cutting-edge technology to revolutionize the industry. Today, Kutetailor offers a comprehensive MTM platform that empowers fashion brands and businesses to create garments with exceptional efficiency and precision.

SOURCE Kutetailor