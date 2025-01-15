Kutzin Named 20th President of the Society for Simulation in Healthcare

Jared Kutzin will serve a one-year term as President until January 2026. Aaron Calhoun will assume the presidency in January 2026.

HARRISON, Ohio, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Society for Simulation in Healthcare (SSH) has announced that Jared Kutzin, DNP, MS, MPH, RN, CHSOS, FSSH, FAAN, has become the 20th President of the Society. His term began at the completion of the 25th annual International Meeting on Simulation in Healthcare (IMSH), which took place January 10-14, 2025, in Orlando, Florida.

Kutzin, Associate Professor in the Departments of Emergency Medicine and Medical Education at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and Senior Director of the Simulation Teaching and Research (STAR) Center at The Mount Sinai Hospital, will serve a one-year term, succeeding Barry Issenberg, MD, FSSH, Director of the Gordon Center for Simulation and Innovation in Medical Education at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine. Issenberg will continue to serve on the board as Immediate Past-President.

Aaron Calhoun, MD, FAAP, FSSH, was named President-Elect. Calhoun is a Professor in the Department of Pediatrics at the University of Louisville and an attending physician in the Pediatric Critical Care Unit at Norton Children's Hospital. He has been an active member of SSH for nearly two decades, serving in various leadership roles, including on the Board of Directors and as an Associate Editor-in-Chief for Simulation in Healthcare, the Society's primary journal.

About the Society for Simulation in Healthcare

The Society for Simulation in Healthcare (SSH) seeks to improve performance and reduce errors in healthcare through the use of simulation. The purpose of SSH is to serve a global community of practice enhancing the quality of healthcare.

SSH ( www.ssih.org ) is a 501(c)(3) organization with more than 5,400 members from nearly 70 countries. The mission of SSH is to serve its members by fostering education, professional development, and the advancement of research and innovation; promote the profession of healthcare simulation through standards and ethics; and champion healthcare simulation through advocating, sharing, facilitating, and collaborating. SSH was established in 2004.

