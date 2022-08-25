Kuva Systems Announces Carlos Santamaria as Vice President of Product Management

Continuous methane monitoring company adds product management and cloud services veteran to its growing team

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kuva Systems , a leading solution provider for continuous methane monitoring, announced today that it has hired Carlos Santamaria as Vice President of Product Management. In his new role, Santamaria will help Kuva Systems manage its rapid growth by overseeing the ongoing expansion of its SaaS and product features. With a variety of legislative and regulatory initiatives focused on curbing fugitive methane emissions including the Inflation Reduction Act signed last week, Kuva Systems has seen accelerating demand for its camera and platform from oil and gas companies looking to meet government standards. Recently, Kuva announced deals with Marathon Oil, Microsoft, and Texas Tech University and more recently announced a pilot and funding from Natural Gas Innovation Fund (NGIF) Industry Grants and several of their oil and gas industry members.

Kuva's continuous monitoring camera.

"Kuva Systems is leading the way for continuous monitoring of methane emissions at a critical moment in the battle against climate change," said Mr. Santamaria. "I am delighted to join this innovative, forward-thinking team and am excited to help the company optimize its product management processes at a pivotal time in its impressive growth."

Prior to joining Kuva Systems, Santamaria served as a senior product manager at Amazon, where he led AWS' Simple Notification Service, or SNS, which is critical to Amazon's robust cloud infrastructure. Prior to his work with Amazon, Santamaria worked as global product line manager at Schneider Electric, where he conceived and executed the strategy for a new utility scale solar inverter while leading marketing and positioning efforts. He also served in various roles with Wind River, Finning International, Alpha Technologies Ltd., Faronics Corporation, Datalink Systems and Polycom spanning product engineering, product management and sales and applications engineering. He holds a B.S. in Electronic Engineering from the Universidad Pontificia Bolivariana and a M.B.A from the University of Victoria.

"Carlos brings nearly 30 years of critical product and customer excellence experience to Kuva Systems and we are excited to have him on our team," said Stefan Bokaemper, CEO of Kuva Systems. "His work with world class organizations like Amazon and Schneider Electric will be hugely beneficial and timely as we position ourselves for continued growth amidst a global push to eliminate fugitive methane emissions."

The Kuva System platform is a non-thermal infrared camera-based methane monitoring solution centered on colorized images of invisible gas that are automatically generated when emission events are detected--making the invisible visible and measurable, and thereby manageable. The system's industrial IoT platform provides alerts with colorized images of otherwise invisible gas plumes when methane emissions are detected and verified. The low-cost monitoring system can rapidly and automatically detect and measure emissions and provides operators with an annotated video that pinpoints the location of the leak. Leak analytics can be used to prioritize operational responses, quantify ongoing conditions and confirm nominal performance.

About Kuva Systems

Kuva Systems is a leading continuous methane monitoring technology company focused on making the invisible measurable and therefore manageable. Kuva's patented non-thermal infrared camera and cloud monitoring solution provides oil and gas companies with timely notification of methane leaks with a time-stamped image enabling root cause determination of emissions. Our solution enables upstream and midstream oil and gas companies to improve their operations and meet ESG and methane intensity goals at significant savings to any other continuous camera-based solution – with a cost of ownership on par with point sensor solutions. Kuva has offices in Boston, Houston, and Calgary. For more information, visit: https://www.kuvasystems.com .

Media Contact:

Colin Mahoney

212-220-6045

[email protected]

SOURCE Kuva Systems