Kuva Systems Announces Robert Ward as Vice President of Business Development

HOUSTON, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kuva Systems , a leader in methane visualization for environmental, social and governance (ESG) and net-zero attainment by the oil & gas industry, announced today that Robert Ward has joined the company as Vice President of Business Development. A long-time oil & gas industry veteran, Ward will oversee and execute the company's global growth strategy from the company's Houston office. Kuva's patented infrared camera and cloud-based monitoring solution make the invisible measurable, manageable, and most importantly, actionable. The company's platform is the only cost-scalable continuous methane detection system that is image based. Kuva's solution enables upstream and midstream oil and gas companies to quickly identify leaks, analyze and fix the root causes of emissions, and thereby meet ESG reporting and methane intensity goals.

"I'm thrilled to have Robert join the Kuva team. Oil and gas Industry leaders know that finding and fixing methane leaks and operational issues quickly is the key to reaching their ESG goals. Continuous monitoring must be visual to be actionable, because you can't fix what you can't see," said Stefan Bokaemper, CEO of Kuva Systems. "Robert has the depth of experience to bring our patented technology solution to the world."

"I'm excited to join the Kuva team. As a consultant with the company for the past nine months, I've seen firsthand Kuva's differentiation in the ESG market, and the technology is a game-changer. Kuva's competitive advantage is in our ability to offer our customers colorized images showing gas plumes and the origin of the leak source so that every alert is actionable. As a result, our customers are assured of zero false positives," said Ward about the technology. "The Kuva team has built an incredible culture of innovation, a honed service offering, and amazing technology. I am excited to join this forward-looking team and to help establish the runway for their success."

Ward brings a unique combination of experiences in growth realization, channel creation and development, and a depth of knowledge in the application and integration of operational technologies. With thirty years in the space, the majority spent in the upstream and midstream oil & gas segments, Ward brings a trusted network of end-user operators, system integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

Ward spent 15 years with Control Microsystems (the SCADA Group) to establish market leadership positions in those segments with SCADAPack, and ClearSCADA, making the company attractive for acquisition by Schneider Electric in 2009. The years following, Ward managed an Oil & Gas vertical segment with annual sales in excess of $400 million. As the founder of WardBDC (Business Development & Consulting), he has helped numerous innovators and end-users align and execute their forward-looking strategy, focusing on digital transformation and the value creation of emerging technologies.

About Kuva Systems

Kuva Systems is a leading methane monitoring technology company focused on making the invisible measurable and manageable. With offices in Boston, Houston and Calgary, Kuva's patented infrared camera and cloud monitoring solution provide oil and gas companies with timely notification of methane leaks and the ability to investigate root-causes of emissions. Kuva's solution enables upstream and midstream oil and gas companies to improve their operations and meet ESG and methane intensity goals.

