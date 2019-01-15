Kuwait Commercial Vehicle Market to 2023

DUBLIN, Jan 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Kuwait Commercial Vehicle Market By Vehicle Type (Light Commercial Vehicle, Medium Commercial Vehicle, Heavy Commercial Vehicle & Bus), By Fuel Type (Diesel, Gasoline & Others), By Application, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Kuwait commercial vehicle market is forecast to reach $ 940 million by 2023

Growing demand for commercial vehicles in the country can be attributed to increasing number of construction and infrastructure development projects, improving road infrastructure and stabilizing crude oil prices.

Moreover, surging demand for buses for public transportation, worker's transportation and for the transportation of school and university students across the country is expected to positively influence the country's commercial vehicle market in the coming years.

Rising logistics demand from e-commerce sector and growing presence of Indian and Chinese players in the bus segment is also expected to positively impact the country's commercial vehicle market through 2023.

Some of the major companies operating in Kuwait commercial vehicle market are



Toyota Motor Corporation

Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation

Isuzu Motors Kuwait Co

Hyundai Motor Company

MAN Truck and Bus

Mercedes-Benz

Volvo

Ashok Leyland

Hino Motors Ltd.

Tata Motors Limited

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Analyst View



4. Voice of Customer

4.1. VOC - Light Commercial Vehicle

4.1.1. Factors Influencing Purchase Decision

4.1.2. Aided/Unaided Brand Recall

4.1.3. Brand Switching/Brand Switching Attributes

4.1.4. Brand Satisfaction Level

4.2. VOC - Medium Commercial Vehicle

4.3. VOC - Heavy Commercial Vehicle

4.4. VOC - Bus



5. Kuwait Commercial Vehicle Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value & Volume

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Vehicle Type (Light Commercial Vehicle, Medium Commercial Vehicle, Heavy Commercial Vehicle & Bus)

5.2.2. By Fuel Type (Diesel, Gasoline & Alternate Fuels)

5.2.3. By Application (Construction, Logistics, Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME) & Others)

5.2.4. By Region

5.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By Vehicle Type)

5.4. Market Attractiveness Index (By Region)



6. Kuwait Light Commercial Vehicle Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value & Volume

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Vehicle Type (Light Duty Truck, Pickup Truck and Van)

6.2.2. By Fuel Type (Diesel, Gasoline & Alternate Fuels)

6.2.3. By Application (Construction, Logistics, Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME) & Others)

6.2.4. By Company

6.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By Vehicle Type)



7. Kuwait Medium Commercial Vehicle Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value & Volume

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Tonnage (7.5-12 Ton & 12-16 Ton)

7.2.2. By Fuel Type (Diesel, Gasoline & Alternate Fuels)

7.2.3. By Application (Construction, Logistics & Others)

7.2.4. By Company

7.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By Vehicle Type)



8. Kuwait Bus Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value & Volume

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Vehicle Type (Light Bus, Medium Bus & Heavy Bus)

8.2.2. By Fuel Type (Diesel, Gasoline & Alternate Fuels)

8.2.3. By Company

8.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By Vehicle Type)



9. Kuwait Heavy Commercial Vehicle Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value & Volume

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Tonnage (16-25 Ton & Above 25 Ton)

9.2.2. By Fuel Type (Diesel, Gasoline & Alternate Fuels)

9.2.3. By Application (Construction, Logistics & Others)

9.2.4. By Company

9.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By Vehicle Type)



10. Import-Export Analysis



11. Market Dynamics

11.1. Drivers

11.2. Challenges



12. Market Trends & Developments



13. SWOT Analysis



14. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



15. Economic Profile



16. Competitive Landscape



17. Strategic Recommendations



