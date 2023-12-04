Kuwait Defense Industry Report 2023-2028 Featuring The Boeing Co, Eurofighter Jagdflugzeug, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense

News provided by

Research and Markets

04 Dec, 2023, 18:15 ET

DUBLIN, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Kuwait Defense Market Size, Trends, Budget Allocation, Regulations, Acquisitions, Competitive Landscape and Forecast to 2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In 2023, the Kuwaiti government allocated $6.1 billion to its total defense budget, recording a negative CAGR of 1.1% during 2019-23. The country's defense budget is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% over the forecast period, reaching $8.1 billion in 2028.

The report covers industry analysis including the key market drivers, emerging technology trends, and major challenges faced by market participants. It also offers insights regarding key factors and government programs that are expected to influence the demand for military platforms over the forecast period.

The acquisition budget for 2023 is $742.7 million and is expected to be $1.8 billion in 2028, growing at a CAGR 6.1% over the forecast period.

During the historic period (2019-23), Kuwait spent $32.1 billion, whereas over the forecast period (2024-28) it is expected to spend $38 billion. The acquisition budget allocated is expected to primarily increase due to the procurement of main battle tanks, military aircraft, and naval ships. Moreover, the protection of vital infrastructure and territorial disputes with Iraq are expected to drive the country's future defense expenditure.

Key Highlights

  • Drivers of Defense expenditure include Modernization programs, Territorial disputes
  • Major ongoing procurement program include procurement of Eurofighter Typhoon, National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (NASAMS), Bayraktar TB2

Who Should Buy

  • Defence Startups, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), Defence Planners, Aerospace and Defence Integrators, Venture Capital Firms, Government Agencies, Head of Marketing, Head of Sales, CEOs and Senior Executives.
  • The concerned stakeholders can utilize the report to identify high growth segments and customize their offerings to match the project requirements.
  • The Venture Capital Firms can utilize the project details, growth rate, and market size to identify and fund high potential startups.

Scope

  • Kuwait defense budget: detailed analysis of Kuwait 2023 defense budget broken down into market size and market share. This is coupled with an examination of key current and future acquisitions.
  • Regulation: the procurement policy and process is explained. This is coupled with an analysis of Kuwait military doctrine and strategy to provide a comprehensive overview of Kuwait military procurement regulation.
  • Security Environment: political alliances and perceived security threats to Kuwait are examined; there help to explain trends in spending and modernisation.
  • Import and Export Dynamics: analysis of prevalent trends in the country's imports and exports over the last five years
  • Competitive landscape and strategic insights: analysis of the competitive landscape of Kuwait's defense industry.

Key Topics Covered:

  • Executive Summary
  • Defense Budget Assessment
  • Budgeting Process
  • Defense Market Size Historic And Forecast
  • Drivers Of Defense Expenditure
  • Analysis of Defense Expenditure Allocation
  • Analysis Of Defense Budget Allocation
  • Military Doctrine And Security Environment
  • Military Doctrine And Strategy
  • Strategic Alliances and Geopolitics
  • Political, Social and Economic Scenario
  • Market Entry Strategy And Regulations
  • Procurement Policy and Market Regulations
  • Market Entry Routes
  • Key Challenges
  • Major Deals and M&A
  • Market Attractiveness And Emerging Opportunities
  • Market Attractiveness By Defense Sector
  • Top Sectors in the Kuwait Defense Market
  • Top Defense Segments By Value
  • Defense Platform Acquisitions
  • Defense Platform Acquisitions By Value
  • Eurofighter Typhoon Tranche 3A
  • National Advanced Surface to Air Missile System (NASAMS)
  • Bayraktar TB2
  • Fleet Size
  • Competitive Landscape
  • Defense Companies Operating In Kuwait
  • Main Defense Companies
  • Appendix
  • About This Report
  • About Us
  • Contact the Publisher

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

  • The Boeing Co
  • Eurofighter Jagdflugzeug
  • Raytheon Missiles & Defense

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bkr5bl

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.


Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo -  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Smart Implant Technologies Key Growth Opportunities - Medical Device Outsourcing Through Partnerships with Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs)

Smart Implant Technologies Key Growth Opportunities - Medical Device Outsourcing Through Partnerships with Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs)

The "Growth Opportunities in Smart Implant Technologies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This report analyzes smart...
Global $27.24 Bn Cumene Markets, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F: Strategic Partnerships Boost Market Presence for Leading Companies

Global $27.24 Bn Cumene Markets, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F: Strategic Partnerships Boost Market Presence for Leading Companies

The "Cumene Global Market Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The cumene market size has grown strongly in...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Aerospace, Defense

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.