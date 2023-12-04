Kuwait Defense Industry Report 2023-2028 Featuring The Boeing Co, Eurofighter Jagdflugzeug, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense

DUBLIN, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Kuwait Defense Market Size, Trends, Budget Allocation, Regulations, Acquisitions, Competitive Landscape and Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In 2023, the Kuwaiti government allocated $6.1 billion to its total defense budget, recording a negative CAGR of 1.1% during 2019-23. The country's defense budget is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% over the forecast period, reaching $8.1 billion in 2028.

The report covers industry analysis including the key market drivers, emerging technology trends, and major challenges faced by market participants. It also offers insights regarding key factors and government programs that are expected to influence the demand for military platforms over the forecast period.

The acquisition budget for 2023 is $742.7 million and is expected to be $1.8 billion in 2028, growing at a CAGR 6.1% over the forecast period.

During the historic period (2019-23), Kuwait spent $32.1 billion, whereas over the forecast period (2024-28) it is expected to spend $38 billion. The acquisition budget allocated is expected to primarily increase due to the procurement of main battle tanks, military aircraft, and naval ships. Moreover, the protection of vital infrastructure and territorial disputes with Iraq are expected to drive the country's future defense expenditure.



Key Highlights

Drivers of Defense expenditure include Modernization programs, Territorial disputes

Major ongoing procurement program include procurement of Eurofighter Typhoon, National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (NASAMS), Bayraktar TB2

Who Should Buy

Defence Startups, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), Defence Planners, Aerospace and Defence Integrators, Venture Capital Firms, Government Agencies, Head of Marketing, Head of Sales, CEOs and Senior Executives.

The concerned stakeholders can utilize the report to identify high growth segments and customize their offerings to match the project requirements.

The Venture Capital Firms can utilize the project details, growth rate, and market size to identify and fund high potential startups.

Scope

Kuwait defense budget: detailed analysis of Kuwait 2023 defense budget broken down into market size and market share. This is coupled with an examination of key current and future acquisitions.

defense budget: detailed analysis of 2023 defense budget broken down into market size and market share. This is coupled with an examination of key current and future acquisitions. Regulation: the procurement policy and process is explained. This is coupled with an analysis of Kuwait military doctrine and strategy to provide a comprehensive overview of Kuwait military procurement regulation.

military doctrine and strategy to provide a comprehensive overview of military procurement regulation. Security Environment: political alliances and perceived security threats to Kuwait are examined; there help to explain trends in spending and modernisation.

are examined; there help to explain trends in spending and modernisation. Import and Export Dynamics: analysis of prevalent trends in the country's imports and exports over the last five years

Competitive landscape and strategic insights: analysis of the competitive landscape of Kuwait's defense industry.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Defense Budget Assessment

Budgeting Process

Defense Market Size Historic And Forecast

Drivers Of Defense Expenditure

Analysis of Defense Expenditure Allocation

Analysis Of Defense Budget Allocation

Military Doctrine And Security Environment

Military Doctrine And Strategy

Strategic Alliances and Geopolitics

Political, Social and Economic Scenario

Market Entry Strategy And Regulations

Procurement Policy and Market Regulations

Market Entry Routes

Key Challenges

Major Deals and M&A

Market Attractiveness And Emerging Opportunities

Market Attractiveness By Defense Sector

Top Sectors in the Kuwait Defense Market

Top Defense Segments By Value

Defense Platform Acquisitions

Defense Platform Acquisitions By Value

Eurofighter Typhoon Tranche 3A

National Advanced Surface to Air Missile System (NASAMS)

Bayraktar TB2

Fleet Size

Competitive Landscape

Defense Companies Operating In Kuwait

Main Defense Companies

Appendix

About This Report

About Us

Contact the Publisher

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

The Boeing Co

Eurofighter Jagdflugzeug

Raytheon Missiles & Defense

