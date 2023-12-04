Kuwait Defense Industry Report 2023-2028 Featuring The Boeing Co, Eurofighter Jagdflugzeug, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense

04 Dec, 2023, 18:15 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Kuwait Defense Market Size, Trends, Budget Allocation, Regulations, Acquisitions, Competitive Landscape and Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In 2023, the Kuwaiti government allocated $6.1 billion to its total defense budget, recording a negative CAGR of 1.1% during 2019-23. The country's defense budget is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% over the forecast period, reaching $8.1 billion in 2028.
The report covers industry analysis including the key market drivers, emerging technology trends, and major challenges faced by market participants. It also offers insights regarding key factors and government programs that are expected to influence the demand for military platforms over the forecast period.
The acquisition budget for 2023 is $742.7 million and is expected to be $1.8 billion in 2028, growing at a CAGR 6.1% over the forecast period.
During the historic period (2019-23), Kuwait spent $32.1 billion, whereas over the forecast period (2024-28) it is expected to spend $38 billion. The acquisition budget allocated is expected to primarily increase due to the procurement of main battle tanks, military aircraft, and naval ships. Moreover, the protection of vital infrastructure and territorial disputes with Iraq are expected to drive the country's future defense expenditure.
Key Highlights
- Drivers of Defense expenditure include Modernization programs, Territorial disputes
- Major ongoing procurement program include procurement of Eurofighter Typhoon, National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (NASAMS), Bayraktar TB2
- Contact the Publisher
