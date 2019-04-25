Kuwait Express Delivery and E-Commerce Logistics Markets 2012-2017 & 2018-2022 - Same Day Delivery Within Five Hours has Dominated the Market in Terms of Number of Orders

DUBLIN, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Kuwait Express Delivery and E-Commerce Logistics Market Outlook to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

It is expected that Kuwait E-commerce logistics will grow at a robust CAGR of 21.1% in the market in terms of revenue in the 5 years till the year ending 2022.



Kuwait Express Logistics Market Overview and Size

Express delivery systems have been considered as a crucial segment of the Kuwait logistics market, utilized for faster delivery of shipments in comparison to general services. Express delivery companies have created a door to door linkage across domestic and international markets and have developed advanced shipment tracking facilities to cater time-sensitive needs of the logistics sector.



The gradual shift of the population from retail shopping to online shopping of electronic items, high internet penetration, daily grocery needs, apparels and others in the country has triggered the demand for express logistics in the country. The geographical location of Kuwait has aided the overall market growth majorly due to good connectivity with Asia Pacific countries and GCC regions.



Kuwait Express Logistics Market Segmentation



Mode of Transport

Road express has dominated the express delivery market in terms of revenue and has accounted for maximum revenue share during the period. Road infrastructure is highly developed which ensures majority of the express logistics player to use roadways to transport goods within the Kuwait as compared to air express as shipment through air is more costly. In order to transport the goods internationally, the air cargo takes lesser hours as compared to road express logistics.



Delivery Type



Kuwait express delivery market has been dominated by international express in 2017. Factors such as high volume of international trade, shipments from expats and increase in business activities have resulted in a higher volume of international express shipments in Kuwait. Domestic players have contributed through effective collaborations with global companies in order to enhance their reach to the remote areas of the country.



B2B segment has dominated the Kuwait express logistics during 2017. These express logistics services are used by businesses to deliver goods within a specific time frame.



Competitive Landscape in the Kuwait Express Delivery Market



The domestic express and logistics firms have a strong presence in several cities nationwide. In Kuwait express delivery market is largely dominated by major global players such as DHL, FedEx, Aramex, UPS and others which collectively contribute to the majority of revenues in the international express delivery market.



Kuwait Express Logistics Market Future Outlook and Projections



The use of information technology is anticipated to increase in the express delivery services in Kuwait with rising competition among the express delivery players in the country. The last mile delivery step to the consumer will gain more importance in future due to the rising share of B2C parcel logistics in the market.



Kuwait E-Commerce Logistics Market Overview and Size



The Kuwait E-commerce industry has witnessed a positive growth over the past three years. Rise in the smart phones shipments in the country has augmented the growth of E-commerce sector in the country. Various logistics service provider offers additional services and offer discounts for online orders as they help in reduction of additional management processes.



Kuwait E-Commerce Logistics Market Segmentation



E-commerce merchant through in-house logistics have captured the majority of the market share in terms of the total number of shipments in the year 2017. It has been observed that logistics companies in the Kuwait prefer to manage operations on their own which has resulted in the supremacy of this segment. On the other hand, it was witnessed that international E-commerce companies prefer to outsource logistics to 3PL companies to avoid the obstacles in establishing their own operations.



Same day delivery within five hours has dominated the market in terms of number of orders owing to increasing focus of the companies on providing better services coupled with increasing customer needs for better service. Clothing, Fashion Accessories, White Goods, Furniture and Others are the major products which are delivered through same day delivery beyond five hours duration.



Comparative Landscape in the Kuwait E-Commerce Logistics Market



The E-commerce logistics industry of the Kuwait was observed to be concentrated with the presence of major players such as Aramex, DHL and FedEx covering around majority of the market share in 2017. These companies were witnessed to compete on parameters such as shipping points, coverage area, delivery assistance (last mile) and others.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Market Definitions

2.2. Abbreviations

2.3. Consolidated Research Approach

2.4. Variables (Dependent and Independent)

2.5. Correlation Matrix

2.6. Regression Matrix

2.7. Limitations and Conclusion



3. Kuwait Express Logistics Ecosystem

3.1. Supplier Side

3.2. Demand Side



4. Kuwait Express Logistics Market Overview and Genesis



5. Value Chain for Kuwait Express Logistics Market



6. Express Logistics Market

6.1. Market Size by Revenue, 2012-2017

6.2. Market Segmentation by Express Movement (Air Express and Road Express), 2017

6.2.1. Cross Comparison by Express Movement, 2017

6.3. By Delivery Type (International Express and Domestic Express), 2017

6.4. By Business Mode (B2B, B2C and C2C), 2017



7. Pricing Analysis for Kuwait Express Logistics Market



8. Issues and Challenges in Kuwait Express Logistics Market



9. Government Role in Kuwait Express Logistics Market - Customs Clearance Process

9.1 Government Role in Kuwait Express Logistics Market - Documentary Requirements for Customs

9.2 Government Role in Kuwait Express Logistics Market - For Vehicles



10. Competitive Scenario of Kuwait Freight Forwarding Market



11. Directory of Major Players in Kuwait Express Logistics Market



12. Company Profile of Major Express Logistics Companies

12.1. DHL Express Kuwait

12.2. ARAMEX Kuwait

12.3. FedEx Express

12.4. UPS Express

12.5. SKYCOM Express and OCS ANA GROUP

12.6. Jeezan Cargo and Frontline Express



13. Future Outlook and Projections

13.1. Kuwait Express Logistics Market - Future Outlook and Projections, 2017-2022

13.2. Kuwait Express Logistics Market - Future Segmentation by Express Movement and By Delivery Type, 2022



14. E-Commerce Market

14.1. Overview and Market Size, 2015-2017

14.2. Segmentation by Time Duration (Same Day delivery Beyond Five Hours, Delivery Within Five Hours and Others), 2017

14.3. Segmentation by Distribution Channel (E-Commerce Merchants and 3PL Companies) and Mode of Payment, 2017



15. Competitive Scenario for Kuwait E-Commerce Logistics Market



16. Kuwait E-Commerce Logistics Market - Future Outlook and Projections, 2017-2022



17. Kuwait Express Logistics Market - Analyst Recommendations



Companies Mentioned



ARAMEX Kuwait

DHL Express

FedEx Express

Frontline Express

Jeezan Cargoa

OCS ANA GROUP

SKYCOM Express

UPS Express

