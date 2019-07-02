Kuykendall Dermatology Joins Epiphany Dermatology

AUSTIN, Texas, July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Epiphany Dermatology, a leading dermatology company committed to improving access to exceptional dermatologic care, announced today it has expanded its presence in Tulsa, Oklahoma through its partnership with Kuykendall Dermatology. Epiphany Dermatology is comprised of leading dermatologists that provide dermatologic care through its clinics in Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

Tracy Kuykendall, MD, has a well-established reputation providing high quality dermatology services to patients in the greater Tulsa, Oklahoma market. Dr. Kuykendall is a board-certified dermatologist who earned her medical degree at the University of Arkansas College of Medicine and completed her dermatology residency at the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center.

Dr. Kuykendall commented, "My staff and I are excited to join Epiphany, whose values and culture align with our team. By forming a partnership with Epiphany, we will expand our ability to provide for the dermatologic needs of our community. Epiphany has the infrastructure to help us manage the growing administrative and regulatory burdens that may otherwise interfere with our ability to focus on what matters most – taking care of our patients and serving our community.

Gheorghe Pusta, Co-Founder and CEO of Epiphany, said, "We are pleased to welcome Dr. Kuykendall and her caring team to Epiphany. Through our interactions with Dr. Kuykendall, we were pleased to learn she is as committed as we are in delivering clinical excellence. This is a nice opportunity to improve access to great dermatologic care in the Tulsa region and underscores our commitment to recruiting exceptional dermatologists.

Through this partnership, Kuykendall Dermatology's providers and staff gain additional resources to help with operations, managed care, marketing, compliance, human resources, recruiting, IT, and many other support services.

About Epiphany Dermatology

Epiphany Dermatology is a rapidly expanding dermatology company, driven by a passion to improve access to high quality dermatologic care in a values-based manner. Through its partnership with leading dermatologists across 38 locations in Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas, Epiphany provides general dermatology, skin cancer care, Mohs surgery, cosmetic services, and additional dermatologic services. Epiphany raises the standard of dermatology care by making clinical excellence accessible to all patients, promptly and in a warm and inviting environment. Epiphany Dermatology is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more details, please visit www.epiphanydermatology.com or call (512) 628-0465.

SOURCE Epiphany Dermatology

