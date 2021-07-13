Kval Inc. Partners with Titan Development on Custom-Built Manufacturing Facility at Titan's New 100-Acre Phase 2 at Hutto Industrial Park

Joe Iannacone, Vice President of Development at Titan, said, "We are delighted to welcome Kval as the first tenant at our newly launched Titan Innovation Business Park Phase 2 to help them expand their business. Their choice of Hutto and our industrial property is more confirmation of the strong demand for well-located industrial space in the Austin MSA. This is the fifth industrial project funded by our Titan Development Real Estate Fund II, which focuses on investments in industrial and multifamily. We look forward to partnering with other new tenants at Innovation Business Park as we build out the additional 100 acres we have acquired for industrial development."

"Our investment in the new Hutto facility is a direct reflection of our unwavering commitment to our customers," said Nate Kvalheim, President of Kval. "Extended lead times have been a hindrance for far too long and, as our market continues to grow, this expansion—with its state-of-the-art facility, dedicated people, and our time-tested processes—is indicative of the demand for our high-quality machinery and our desire to meet that demand."

Mayor Mike Snyder noted that with the City of Hutto being located near prominent rail lines and Austin Bergstrom International Airport, this site is easily accessed from both State Highway 130 and the Interstate 35 corridor via U.S. Route 79. Hutto is ideally situated north of Austin within the Austin MSA, providing convenient access to a population of more than two million residents.

"Hutto leadership is successfully working to bring innovative, tech-savvy companies to our growing city," Mayor Snyder said. "We've been looking for strategic light-industrial projects like this that want to relocate to Hutto to scale up their operations and speed up their distribution. Hutto is the perfect place to advance and grow within this hot regional market."

Titan's Phase 1 at Innovation Park extends over 68 acres with five completed facilities and the last site remaining under development. Following on the success of the Phase 1 at Innovation Business Park, the firm has closed on 100 additional acres of land to build up to six industrial buildings for Phase 2.

Kval Expansion to Hutto, TX

This development represents Kval's first expansion beyond California since the company was founded in 1947. Kval will be expanding its manufacturing facilities to this attractive location, as it strengthens its commitment to providing the highest quality CNC machinery to the residential, commercial, and architectural door markets. The new facility is expected to significantly reduce lead times and increase production capacity to better serve its customers, many of whom are located in Texas. As a result, Kval will have the capacity to double its residential pre-hung door machinery output to support the company's increased market share and growth.

The new, state-of-the-art facility will house a full production staff, on-site machining operations, as well as a secondary parts inventory warehouse to complement the headquarters facility in Petaluma, California. The plant is expected to add more than 80 high-quality jobs over the next three years in Hutto and the surrounding Austin region.

For more information about the expansion, visit kvalinc.com or call (800) 553-5825.

About Kval Inc.

Kval Machinery (kvalinc.com) sets the standard for residential and commercial door equipment, specializing in high-quality and innovative CNC machines for door manufacturers and distributors alike. Kval is family-owned and operated, serving the woodworking industry since 1947. Third and fourth generations continue the Kval legacy by leading the industry in CNC technology, state-of-the-art machine software, robust safety features, and provide our customers with cutting-edge support solutions.

About Titan Development

Titan Development is a full-service development and real estate investment firm. Formed in 1999, Titan Development has a wealth of real estate development experience in many asset classes including private equity fund investment and management. Titan has offices in Albuquerque, NM and Austin, TX.

Most recently, Titan Development closed their second private equity fund, the Titan Development Real Estate Fund II (TDREF II), focusing on industrial and multifamily development in secondary and tertiary markets. This fund follows their inaugural fund, Titan Development Real Estate Fund I (TDREF I) with investments in a variety of real estate asset classes.

To learn more, please visit www.titan-development.com.

Media Contacts

For Titan:

Lisa Baker

Lambert & Co.

[email protected]

914-725-5949

For Kval:

Danielle Swartz

Kval Inc.

[email protected]

800-553-5825 Ext. 112

SOURCE Titan Development

