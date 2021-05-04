Kvarøy Arctic Earns Fast Company 2021 "World Changing Ideas" Recognition

Kvarøy Arctic, a third-generation, family-owned Atlantic salmon farm along Norway's Arctic Circle, was selected as an honorable mention in 2 of 34 categories following review of over 4,000 entries. Honorees are awarded for their vision, creativity, and potential for impact. Kvarøy Arctic, which launched at Whole Foods U.S. in February 2020, is named alongside brands and concepts like Nike (M) ; IBM Call for Code ; GivePower , clean water through clean energy; and HeartFlow technology combating heart disease.

Determined to protect the environment, promote animal welfare, and provide a healthy source of protein for a growing world, Kvarøy Arctic's leadership has thrust the independently run business into the future. The ASC certified farm has set new industry standards with its transparent supply chain management including IBM Food Trust blockchain technology. The brand has also made its Fair Trade USA certified fish accessible to more people with its salmon hotdogs now available at 120 Giant Eagle stores. Its robust community support program has provided thousands of pounds of salmon fillets to at-need and food insecure communities since its U.S. launch.

"There is no question our society and planet are facing deeply troubling times. It's important to recognize organizations using their ingenuity, impact, design, scalability, and passion to solve these problems," says Stephanie Mehta, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. "Our journalists, under the leadership of senior editor Morgan Clendaniel, have discovered some of the most groundbreaking projects that have launched since the start of 2020."

"As a 44-year old company, we feel the responsibility to do better for our collective community," says Kvarøy Arctic CEO Alf-Gøran Knutsen. "This sense of commitment drives us to innovate. That's why we open-source some of our most groundbreaking farming practices and continue to pursue excellence in all areas. We know there's more work to be done despite our achievements."

Kvarøy Arctic offers a full suite of products including fresh and frozen fillets, portions, smoked salmon, salmon hotdogs, and salmon burgers.

About the World Changing Ideas Awards

World Changing Ideas is one of Fast Company's major annual awards programs focused on social good, seeking to elevate finished products and brave concepts that make the world better. A panel of judges from across sectors choose winners, finalists, and honorable mentions based on feasibility and the potential for impact. With the goals of awarding ingenuity and fostering innovation, Fast Company draws attention to ideas with great potential and helps them expand their reach to inspire more people to start working on solving the problems that affect us all.

About Kvarøy Arctic

Kvarøy Arctic is a third-generation Atlantic salmon farm on the island of Kvarøy along Norway's Arctic Circle. With a commitment to traceability and transparency, Kvarøy Arctic is the first farmed finfish to carry the Fair Trade USA seal, and is BAP, ASC and Global G.A.P. certified. The salmon has the merroir of Norway's cold, clear waters with delicate marine flavors and slight brininess. It is certified by the American Heart Association's® Heart-Check program. Kvarøy Arctic is currently available through domestic U.S. distributor Pod Foods, at restaurants, and through select retailers like Giant Eagle, Cherry Hill Market, Cox Farms Market, Acorn Acres, and Whole Foods Market U.S. locations.

