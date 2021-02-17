Kvarøy Arctic is the Premiere Seafood Supplier Available via Pod Foods

INDRE KVARØY, Norway, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Beginning on February 23, 2021, family-owned sustainable salmon purveyor Kvarøy Arctic takes its place as the first and only seafood supplier available to retailers nationwide via Pod Foods , a rapidly-growing, tech-enabled national U.S. distributor hyper-focused on the best emerging, local, and established brands. Offerings include: frozen portions , salmon burgers and salmon hotdogs in four flavors (Original, Original & Cheese, Jalapeno & Cheese, Chile & Cheddar Cheese), and smoked salmon . Retailers can place sample and order requests via the Pod Foods website.

Kvarøy Arctic sustainably raised salmon hot dogs, burgers, smoked salmon and portions are now available to U.S. retailers nationwide via Pod Foods

With this grocery supply chain partnership, it is even easier for retailers from across the U.S. to access Kvarøy Arctic's sustainably raised Atlantic salmon from the cold, clear waters of Norway's Arctic Circle. Cherry Hills Market (New York), Cox Farms Market (Dallas & Austin), and Acorn Acres (Chicagoland) are a few of the stores committed to carrying Kvarøy Arctic through the Pod Foods network.

"It's our goal to provide retailers with the best-of-the-best in each category and build a great catalog of choice," says Pod Foods Representative Tom Jacobson. "This is the first frozen seafood company we're adding to the platform so it's important to us that our category launch partner is one that is cutting edge in sustainability and nutrition. We found each other at the right time and this is the perfect fit for Pod Foods customers."

Delicately textured and nutritionally dense, Kvarøy Arctic salmon is certified by the American Heart Association's® Heart-Check Food Certification Program. Just one 3.5-ounce serving of Kvarøy Arctic salmon has over 2000mg of omega-3s exceeding the weekly recommended amount set by U.S. Dietary Guidelines and the American Heart Association .

"As we were exploring new ways to reach people across the country, we were inspired by the story of the Pod Foods founders who built a distribution network based on their direct experiences from inside the industry," says Kvarøy Arctic Strategic Development Officer Jennifer Bushman. "This launch with Pod Foods will enable Kvarøy Arctic to develop deeper relationships with retail partners."

As a transparent, tech-enabled distribution service, Pod Foods provides both consolidated and direct distribution to retail. Brands are able to take advantage of Pod Foods as the fully-operational wholesale arm of their business, coast to coast.

For more information, contact Kvarøy Arctic VP of Sales Chris Cumming at [email protected] or visit Pod Foods to make a request.

About Kvarøy Arctic

Kvarøy Arctic is a third-generation Atlantic salmon farm on the Island of Kvarøy along Norway's Arctic Circle. Led by CEO Alf-Gøran Knutsen, Production Manager Gjermund Olsen, and Operations Manager Håvard Olsen, the Kvarøy Arctic team is ushering in a new era of sustainability for salmon farming as a net producer of fish protein with a commitment to traceability and transparency through IBM blockchain technology.

Kvarøy Arctic is BAP, ASC and Global G.A.P. certified, and has the merroir of Norway's cold, clear waters with delicate marine flavors and slight brininess. It is one of a small number of farm-raised fish certified by the American Heart Association's® Heart-Check program. Kvarøy Arctic is actively expanding its U.S. retail presence. It is currently available through Pod Foods, at restaurants, for direct delivery on FultonFishMarket.com , and at retail through select retailers like Cherry Hill Market, Cox Farms Market, Acorn Acres, and Whole Foods Market U.S. locations.

Learn about the heritage of Kvarøy Arctic by visiting www.KvaroyArctic.com , Instagram @kvaroyarctic , Facebook @KvaroyArctic , and Twitter @KvaroyArctic , and use #TasteTheArctic.

About Pod Foods

Pod Foods is a full-service B2B marketplace for brands and retailers. With Pod Foods, retailers optimize their shelves and brands grow nationally. Follow @podfoodsco or say [email protected] for better wholesale distribution.

SOURCE Kvarøy Arctic

