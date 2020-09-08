Kvarøy Arctic Unveils Kvarøy Kids

INDRE KVARØY, Norway, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kvarøy Arctic (say "Kwa-ray"), the sustainable family-owned salmon found nationwide at retailers and distributors including Whole Foods Market and FultonFishMarket.com , unveils Kvarøy Kids , a platform designed specifically for families with children ages 9-12.

Kvarøy Kids science experiments explore topics like taste, time and weather

Created to support the back-to-school season, Kvarøy Kids is a free site (KvaroyArctic.com/KvaroyKids) and Instagram page (@KvaroyKids) with a range of fun, educational activities meant to add an element of discovery to learning outside of the classroom. New materials will be introduced each Sunday in September, including live kid-friendly Sunday Supper culinary demos.

On the week of September 27, Kvarøy Arctic will donate $1 (up to $1000) to the Marine Mammal Center in San Francisco for every Instagram post where kids share their completed marine mammal activity and tag @KvaroyKids .

Armed with the power of art and science, the Kvarøy Arctic family partnered with its network of experts at the Marine Mammal Center, tutors, teachers, registered dietitians, and sustainability experts to create a series of A.C.T.S (Art, Culinary, Technology, Science). Kvarøy Kids content will touch on technical topics like sustainable food systems, ocean health, animal wellbeing, and more, in an approachable format through simple science experiments, coloring activities, games, and cooking techniques.

Sparking creativity in the kitchen, as well, Kvarøy Arctic recently introduced a line of salmon burgers ($6.99 per two-pack) and salmon hotdogs ($5.99 per two-pack) in two flavors (Original, Original & Cheese) making cooking seafood more approachable and convenient (available for nationwide home delivery via FultonFishMarket.com ).

"Our team knew back-to-school season was going to be a huge adjustment for families," says Jennifer Bushman, Kvarøy Arctic's head of strategic development. "This is our way of supporting families as they start a new school year, with new entertainment options that are engaging and inspirational."

The Kvarøy Kids A.C.T.S materials are designed to encourage conversation and ignite young minds. A new activity is introduced each Sunday in September and is free to download from the Kvarøy Kids website and Instagram .

About Kvarøy Arctic

Kvarøy Arctic is a third-generation, family-owned Atlantic salmon farm located on the Island of Kvarøy along Norway's Arctic Circle. The team is ushering in a new era of sustainability for the salmon farming industry as a net producer of fish protein with a commitment to traceability and transparency.

Kvarøy Arctic ASC, Global G.A.P., and American Heart Association's® Heart-Check certified. It has the merroir of Norway's cold, clear waters with delicate marine flavors and slight brininess. Kvarøy Arctic is actively expanding its retail presence nationwide. It is currently available at restaurants, for direct home delivery via FultonFishMarket.com , and at select Whole Foods Market locations with the designation "Whole Foods Atlantic Farm Raised Salmon—Product of Norway" in the fresh case.

Learn about the heritage of Kvarøy Arctic by visiting www.KvaroyArctic.com , Instagram @kvaroyarctic , Facebook @KvaroyArctic , and Twitter @KvaroyArctic , and use #TasteTheArctic.

SOURCE Kvarøy Arctic

