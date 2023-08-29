KVCF Attorneys to Join Williams Mullen

RICHMOND, Va., Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Williams Mullen is pleased to announce the addition of 10 attorneys from Richmond-based law firm, KVCF, a nationally recognized business law firm focused on REITs and real estate finance transactions, public and private capital markets, and higher education.

Richard "Chip" P. Cunningham, Jr., Stephanie P. Karn, Kathy A. Lawrence and Thomas G. Voekler, along with other KVCF attorneys, will join Williams Mullen's Richmond office and T. Rhys James will join the firm's Virginia Beach office. The team will begin practicing at Williams Mullen no later than Oct. 1.

"This team further strengthens our ability to help our clients in the areas of REIT capital markets, as well as tax-advantaged and exempt securities," said Woody Fowler, CEO of Williams Mullen. "We are pleased they are making the move to Williams Mullen."

"We are very excited at the opportunity of our team joining a highly respected business-oriented firm like Williams Mullen," said Voekler, KVCF's co-founder and president. "This will be a seamless transition for our clients, while providing them with a broader suite of services."

Williams Mullen, one of the largest law firms headquartered in Richmond, Va., provides comprehensive legal services to regional, national and international business clients. Both its Corporate and Financial Services and Real Estate Sections are ranked by Chambers USA.

Voekler, Cunningham, Lawrence and James have practiced together for over a decade and have substantial experience in securities transactions for public and private real estate and alternative investment products, including REIT, Delaware Statutory Trust and Regulation A offerings, fund formation, private equity and corporate governance. Karn is a seasoned employment law specialist with deep experience advising colleges and universities on investigations and Title IX matters.

